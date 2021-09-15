 Four autumnal candles to help bring fall into your home | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Four autumnal candles to help bring fall into your home

By

click to enlarge Borealis' Black Plum & Vetiver candle - PHOTO: BOREALIS CANDLE CO.
Photo: Borealis Candle Co.
Borealis' Black Plum & Vetiver candle
As fall approaches, nothing feels better than cuddling with a mug of warm cider and lighting a few seasonal candles. Local business owners have got you covered if you’re looking for scents to ring in the season.

North Ave Candles

northavecandles.com
Witches’ Brew combines the scents of apple, cranberry, plum, and fig with mulling spices and black amber. The Great Pumpkin inspired by Charlie Brown, Feast of the New Yam, and Horseman’s Cup are also available.

Borealis

borealiscandle.co
Warm scents balanced with fruit are perfect with fall. Pick up Borealis’ North Woods, Sun-Kissed Black Fig, and Black Plum & Vetiver candles. While available year round, they are especially attuned for the fall season.


837 North

837north.com
Cinnamon & Bayberry, Cardamom & Sandalwood, and Maple & Chestnut are great scents to make your home feel golden and warm, like you’ve just put on a soft, cotton sweater. Plus, spices like cardamom and cinnamon are commonly used in fall desserts, so your home will smell like a bakery.

Chez Lapin

chezlapingoods.com
Chez Lapin’s fall collection includes Sweet Pumpkin, Coffee Bean & Clove, Anjou & Figue, and Red Apple & Tonka, just to name a few. If you want to try something different, go for the Smoked Birch & Leather or Bardstown Bourbon.

Trending

Tags

Latest in News

Five Pittsburgh makers selling spooky and autumnal jewelry

By Tia Bailey

Five Pittsburgh makers selling spooky and autumnal jewelry

Pittsburgh City Council approves American Rescue Plan allocation, Councilor Gross dissents

By Jason Phox

Pittsburgh City Council approves American Rescue Plan allocation, Councilor Gross dissents

Conor Lamb, other Pa. reps look to resurrect a Depression-era program as nation grapples with climate disasters

By Cassie Miller

Conor Lamb, other Pa. reps look to resurrect a Depression-era program as nation grapples with climate disasters

GOP-controlled Pa. Senate panel to vote this week on subpoenas in election probe

By John Micek

Cris Dush now chairs the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which is probing the 2020 election
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Conor Lamb, other Pa. reps look to resurrect a Depression-era program as nation grapples with climate disasters

Conor Lamb, other Pa. reps look to resurrect a Depression-era program as nation grapples with climate disasters

By Cassie Miller

Pittsburgh City Council approves American Rescue Plan allocation, Councilor Gross dissents

Pittsburgh City Council approves American Rescue Plan allocation, Councilor Gross dissents

By Jason Phox

Cris Dush now chairs the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which is probing the 2020 election

GOP-controlled Pa. Senate panel to vote this week on subpoenas in election probe

By John Micek

Now Hiring: Mural Artist, Personal Assistant, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Mural Artist, Personal Assistant, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation