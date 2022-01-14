Former Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is running for governor ... again

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Sharpiro (D-Montgomery) is the sole candidate on the Democratic side.
Turzai is expected to promote his candidate at a GOP-state committee caucus meeting this weekend. This will be his second attempt at the governor’s mansion, as he also had a short-lived run for governor in 2018. Scott Wagner received the GOP nomination that year.
Interestingly, there were three separate domain names purchased last week that hinted that Turzai was interested in a run for Congress, not governor. The district lines have yet to be finalized, but with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) likely vacating the seat to run for Senate, a GOP take-over of the suburban Pittsburgh swing district seems probable.
A Republican source who asked to remain anonymous told Pittsburgh City Paper that Turzai was still “strongly considering” a run for Congress.
Turzai has a long history of serving Pittsburgh’s North Hills in the state house, which he did for 19 years before announcing his retirement in 2020. He is well known for his advocacy for so-called “school choice” legislation, as well as lower regulations and financial incentives for the natural-gas industry. He was also a well-known opponent of the state’s medical marijuana law.