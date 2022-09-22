 Former Homewood artist vanessa german wins $250,000 Heinz Awards | Pittsburgh City Paper

Former Homewood artist vanessa german wins $250,000 Heinz Awards

By

click to enlarge Former Homewood artist vanessa german wins $250,000 Heinz Awards
vanessa german

Former Pittsburgher vanessa german has won a $250,000 award for her contribution to the visual arts. She is one of two artists selected nationally for the 2022 Heinz Awards.

german says she creates art not just to be admired, but also to effect change.

“I believe in the power of art. This is love for me,” she says. “Creativity saved my life, so, I know deeply, intimately, that creativity is a sure force of power, and everything that I make inhabits this power ... I want people to feel the work, for the work to enter into their living places, for it to awaken their own spaces of power, creativity and hope.”

german is a self-described “citizen artist” who specializes in sculpture, painting, poetry, photography, and performance art. Until recently based in Homewood, german has been providing spaces for art and creative expression in her neighborhood for over 10 years. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports she has recently relocated to North Carolina.

german is self-taught and her work often confronts racism, violence, homophobia, and hate, with the goal of expressing hope for healing, according to a press release announcing the award. She often refers to her sculptures as “power figures” and builds them from everyday objects found around her, like mirrors, vintage figurines, toy weapons, African beads, or cowrie shells. Her work acknowledges the collective suffering of Black Americans while offering affirmation, protection, and optimism. A strong focus on the female form guides a lot of her art.

german’s work can be found on her Instagram account and is also displayed in museums across the United States, like Kasmin Gallery in New York City.

Established in 1993, the Heinz Award celebrates individuals making extraordinary achievements in the areas of art, the environment, and the economy — themes of deep importance to its namesake the late U.S. Sen. John Heinz.

“The Heinz Awards recognize the artists and creators who help us better understand the challenges of our culture," said Teresa Heinz, chair of the Heinz Family Foundation. "Vanessa’s bold, thought-provoking sculptures, together with her community-based programs, clearly reflect that spirit, demonstrating not only a commitment to artistic excellence, but also to work that enfolds viewers into an experience that is both confronting and healing.”

ARTS
  • Cauleen Smith — an interdisciplinary artist and educator whose experimental films, installations, and multimedia works reflect on history and imagine futures of possibility.
ECONOMY
  • Hilary Abell and Alison Lingane — co-founders of Project Equity, a nonprofit leading the movement to create better jobs and a fairer economy by advancing the employee ownership business model.
  • Chrystel Cornelius — president and CEO of Oweesta Corporation, a community development financial institution working to return wealth and financial independence to Native lands and people.
ENVIRONMENT
  • Anne Evens  — Energy equity leader transforming energy efficiency improvements in affordable housing and CEO of Elevate, a nonprofit working to ensure that everyone has equal access to clean and affordable heat, power, and water in their homes and communities.
  • Rhett Ayers Butler — founder and CEO of the global nonprofit environmental science and conservation news platform Mongabay, which produces meticulously researched, evidence-based news and investigative pieces.

Trending

Speaking of...

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

By Amanda Waltz

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

Pittsburgh arts organizations take their programming outside this summer

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh arts organizations take their programming outside this summer

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 1-7

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 1-7

The Frick Pittsburgh partners with vanessa german for multi-year art project

By Amanda Waltz

The Frick Pittsburgh partners with vanessa german for multi-year art project
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Dance parties at The Warhol, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Sept. 22-24)

By Amanda Waltz

Dance parties at The Warhol, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Sept. 22-24)

First-ever Pittsburgh Architecture Week to celebrate local design excellence

By Jordana Rosenfeld

First-ever Pittsburgh Architecture Week to celebrate local design excellence

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

By Lucy Chen

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race

By Amanda Waltz

Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 21-27, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

58th Carnegie International asks “Is it morning for you yet?”

58th Carnegie International asks “Is it morning for you yet?”

By Amanda Waltz

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Remembering Philip Price

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Remembering Philip Price

By Mike Canton

Riverside Drive In honors horror legend with Christopher Lee Centenary Celebration

Riverside Drive In honors horror legend with Christopher Lee Centenary Celebration

By Matthew Monroy

Song Spotlights: Local tunes to feed your ears

Song Spotlights: Local tunes to feed your ears

By Jordan Snowden

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation