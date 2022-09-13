 For the seventh year, Pittsburgh Recovery Walk proves recovery is possible | Pittsburgh City Paper

This weekend, the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk returns to Downtown for its seventh year. The annual event is intended to celebrate recovery in all forms, eliminate stigma, and highlight regional resources for recovery.

“This big-hearted event includes a 30-minute walk through downtown along with a Resource Fair with over 75 organizations, live performances and speakers, children’s activities, food trucks, and more,” reads a press release from event organizers.

The Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is hosted by the local Institute for Research, Education, and Training for Addictions, and celebrates the plethora of ways people recover from active addiction.

"I think what's really special about this event is the way it honors everyone's personal experience with addiction and recovery,” says Event Manager Jess Williams. “There is no right or wrong way to recover. Whatever your path is—and wherever you are on that path—we’re here to celebrate that.”

Walk organizers are expecting several thousand participants, including the “recovery-curious.” “We are encouraging people to ‘bring a friend’ who wants to learn more about different personal experiences with addiction, and the vibrant recovery community we have here in our region,” says Williams.

Organizers suggest registering online ahead of the walk, but it’s not required.

The 2022 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk will take place at 1201 Waterfront Place in the parking lot across from the Heinz History Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Festivities kick off at 9:00 a.m. with remarks from speakers including State Rep. Jim Struzzi, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh City Councilor Bruce Kraus, and Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Jennifer Smith.

“The Resource Fair will offer anything from free Narcan to voter registration to support for families to sober outdoor adventures. Over 75 community groups will be in attendance, including Central Outreach Wellness, Life’s Work Recovery employment program, and Young People in Recovery. Two community bands will play live music and a variety of food trucks will be on-site,” according to the release.

The Pittsburgh Recovery Walk. Sat., Sept. 17, 2022. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1201 Waterfront Pl., Downtown. Free.

