 For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: EAST END BREWING COMPANY
Photo: East End Brewing Company

This weekend, East End Brewing Company's hard cider will be available outside the confines of its taproom for the first time ever.

East End has been producing Along Came a Cider since 2009, but due to the unclear regulations around cider production, it has only been available inside the brewery’s Larimer location. 

Scott Smith, owner and founder of the brewery, explains that cider – because it’s pressed from apple juice – falls under the same federal regulations as wine. But there is a loophole, one that allowed East End to produce the cider for a decade: the state considers anything under 7.5% ABV to be beer. Clocking in at 6.5%, Along Came a Cider exists in this "limbo” between a beer and wine.

“So that’s how we’ve been able to produce and sell by the growler and glass for the last decade,” explains Smith. “Getting the approval for packaging is more of a challenge.”

“Late last year, we decided it was the right time to get all the legal stuff sorted out, so we could start offering some cans and kegs [of cider] to the outlets that already carry our beer,” Smith continues. 

Along Came a Cider, described as “semi-dry,” is made of one ingredient: apple juice from Kistaco Farms in Apollo, Pa. It’s certified gluten-free, and the brewery says the cider “strikes a nice balance of apple-sweetness with a crisp, dry finish.” 

Starting  Feb. 22, this cider will be available by the can and case at East End’s Larimer taproom and distributed in six packs and a limited quantity of barrels by the brewery’s wholesale partner, Vecenie Distributing in Millvale. 

Location Details

East End Brewing Company

147 Julius St., Pittsburgh Larimer

412-537-2337

1 event 1 article

Speaking of East End Brewing Company

East End Brewing Company launches recycling program for plastic beer carriers

By Amanda Waltz

PakTech collection bin at East End Brewing Company

Pittsburgh’s craft-beer industry is booming, but can it find its place in the national beer scene?

By Drew Cranisky

Abjuration Brewing Company’s Dave Hallam and Tom Glover

Scott Smith, of East End Brewing Company, lets his baby bird fly with can distribution

By Celine Roberts

Scott Smith, of East End Brewing Company, lets his baby bird fly with can distribution

Moonstomp Berliner Weisse Ale, East End Brewing Company

By Scott Smith

Moonstomp Berliner Weisse Ale, East End Brewing Company
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Buy tea, plant a tree

By Jordan Snowden

Haiti's Artibonite Valley in June 2019

Reach whiskey and seltzer zen with Cobra Lounge's Toki Highball machine

By Maggie Weaver

Reach whiskey and seltzer zen with Cobra Lounge's Toki Highball machine

Grant provides funds to 'increase the awareness, knowledge, and experience of Black people in craft beer'

By Maggie Weaver

Hop growing meeting

Local sandwich and beer heavyweights collaborate again for a V-day chocolate-cherry stout

By Maggie Weaver

Almost In Love beer paired with chocolate bread pudding from Larder of East End
More »

Readers also liked…

A lightning round with Sean Rosenkrans from The Allegheny Wine Mixer

By Craig Mrusek

Sean Rosenkrans behind the bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Reach whiskey and seltzer zen with Cobra Lounge's Toki Highball machine

Reach whiskey and seltzer zen with Cobra Lounge's Toki Highball machine

By Maggie Weaver

Haiti's Artibonite Valley in June 2019

Buy tea, plant a tree

By Jordan Snowden

Emerson's in Market Square

Holiday pop-up bar is here to stay as intimate cocktail lounge and restaurant in Market Square

By Maggie Weaver

Hop growing meeting

Grant provides funds to 'increase the awareness, knowledge, and experience of Black people in craft beer'

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation