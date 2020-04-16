 For Sale With Baggage: Who let the dogs out? | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Who let the dogs out?

By

click to enlarge Found listed on Pittsburgh Craiglist, free - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found listed on Pittsburgh Craiglist, free
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites world to view recent exhibitions with first-ever virtual tours

By Amanda Waltz

Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

At Home With: Gia Fagnelli

By Alex Gordon

At Home With: Gia Fagnelli

Redfishbowl hosts virtual raffle to raise COVID-19 relief funds for local artists and businesses

By Amanda Waltz

Record art by Chu for Redfishbowl virtual raffle

Protective hairstyle tutorial: Learn how to braid your own hair during quarantine

By Jordan Snowden

Protective hairstyle tutorial: Learn how to braid your own hair during quarantine
More »

Readers also liked…

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Arts+Entertainment

At Home With: Gia Fagnelli

At Home With: Gia Fagnelli

By Alex Gordon

Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites world to view recent exhibitions with first-ever virtual tours

By Amanda Waltz

Mario Kart Tour

Bust out these virtual party games for social distancing fun

By Amanda Waltz

Kelly Malone at her punch needle art show at the Ace Hotel

Kelly Malone of Workshop PGH talks putting her business before her health during COVID-19 crisis

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation