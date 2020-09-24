 For Sale With Baggage: Unwanted and Overloaded | For Sale With Baggage | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Unwanted and Overloaded

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $250 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $250
click to enlarge for-sale-with-baggage-pittsburgh.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

