 For Sale With Baggage: Those in g̶l̶a̶s̶s̶ 'nickle' houses | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Those in g̶l̶a̶s̶s̶ 'nickle' houses

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $20 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $20
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

The Frick Pittsburgh finds love in a Gilded place with My Dearest tour

By Amanda Waltz

Valentine from Henry Clay Frick to his wife, Adelaide

City-County Building exhibit celebrates Pittsburgh's dominant Negro League Baseball teams during Black History Month

By Josh Oswald

City-County Building exhibit celebrates Pittsburgh's dominant Negro League Baseball teams during Black History Month

Freedom Seekers: Underground Railroad Tour shows Pittsburgh's role in helping to end slavery

By Amanda Waltz

DOORS OPEN tour group outside of Dollar Bank in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

With The Art of the Brick, Legos take over new Science Center expansion

By Alex McCann

Children marvel at “Yellow,” a Lego sculpture by Nathan Sawaya, at The Art of the Brick at the Carnegie Science Center’s new PPG Science Pavilion

KeyCon 2018 heads to the Ace Hotel

By Hannah Lynn

Keyboards at a meet-up in Columbus

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 29- 4, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

DOORS OPEN tour group outside of Dollar Bank in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Freedom Seekers: Underground Railroad Tour shows Pittsburgh's role in helping to end slavery

By Amanda Waltz

City-County Building exhibit celebrates Pittsburgh's dominant Negro League Baseball teams during Black History Month

City-County Building exhibit celebrates Pittsburgh's dominant Negro League Baseball teams during Black History Month

By Josh Oswald

Libby digital library app

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh breaks record with nearly two million digital book checkouts

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Belvederes Ultra-Dive, Brillobox, and more (Jan. 30-Feb. 5)

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Belvederes Ultra-Dive, Brillobox, and more (Jan. 30-Feb. 5)

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation