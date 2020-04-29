 For Sale With Baggage: Rock and 'Rona | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Rock and 'Rona

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $2,000 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $2,000
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

At Home With: Maya Haptas

By Alex Gordon

Maya Haptas at Frick Park taking her kids on some socially distant hiking

Pittsburgh soapmakers help wash away the worries of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Worsh Company's Mount Washington Prom Pic

At Home With: David Bernabo

By Alex Gordon

Morning coffee with David Bernabo at home

UPDATE: Anthrocon 2020 is officially canceled

By Amanda Waltz

Furries during an Anthrocon parade in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 29- 5, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Maya Haptas at Frick Park taking her kids on some socially distant hiking

At Home With: Maya Haptas

By Alex Gordon

Pittsburgh Worsh Company's Mount Washington Prom Pic

Pittsburgh soapmakers help wash away the worries of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

A guide to watching movies and TV shows for free

A guide to watching movies and TV shows for free

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation