 For Sale With Baggage: Rain Refinishing | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Rain Refinishing

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace, free - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace, free
click to enlarge for-sale-with-baggage-pittsburgh.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

Pittsburgh content creator Martayla Poellinitz gains national attention with political statements and creative makeup artistry

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh content creator Martayla Poellinitz gains national attention with political statements and creative makeup artistry

Pittsburgh Art Commission to host first meeting to discuss Christopher Columbus statue removal

By Amanda Waltz

Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park

ScareHouse finds new home at Pittsburgh Mills

By Amanda Waltz

ScareHouse zombie

For Sale With Baggage: Cheetah vs Leopard

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Cheetah vs Leopard
More »

Readers also liked…

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 26- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The Museum of Everything by Jennifer Angus, now at the Mattress Factory

Mattress Factory delves into the fantastic and macabre with two new exhibitions

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh content creator Martayla Poellinitz gains national attention with political statements and creative makeup artistry

Pittsburgh content creator Martayla Poellinitz gains national attention with political statements and creative makeup artistry

By Jordan Snowden

ScareHouse zombie

ScareHouse finds new home at Pittsburgh Mills

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation