 For Sale With Baggage: Please stay six feet away during transaction | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Please stay six feet away during transaction

By

click to enlarge Found on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $20 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $20
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey

By Alex Gordon

Weird Paul at home

Finding chic comfort in uncertain times

By Tereneh Idia

OOAK Anoushka Jackets by OTTO FINN

Small arts organizations in Pittsburgh look toward an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Knights of the Arcade

Here’s how you can support organizations and efforts helping people affected by the coronavirus outbreak

By Pittsburgh news partners

Here’s how you can support organizations and efforts helping people affected by the coronavirus outbreak
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

OOAK Anoushka Jackets by OTTO FINN

Finding chic comfort in uncertain times

By Tereneh Idia

Weird Paul at home

Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey

By Alex Gordon

Knights of the Arcade

Small arts organizations in Pittsburgh look toward an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation