 For Sale With Baggage: Nothing noteworthy | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Nothing noteworthy

By

click to enlarge Found on Pittsburgh Craigslist - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found on Pittsburgh Craigslist
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper_1_.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

Pittsburgh transit advocates creating graphic novels to display an ideal public transit future

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburghers for Public Transit meeting on March 11 in Downtown

Pittsburgh Public Theater goes online to bring classic plays to homebound theater lovers

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Public Theater artistic director Marya Sea Kaminski

More streaming recs: 5 Netflix shows to pass your time in isolation

By Josh Oswald

More streaming recs: 5 Netflix shows to pass your time in isolation

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

By Amanda Waltz

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Pittsburgh Public Theater artistic director Marya Sea Kaminski

Pittsburgh Public Theater goes online to bring classic plays to homebound theater lovers

By Amanda Waltz

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburghers for Public Transit meeting on March 11 in Downtown

Pittsburgh transit advocates creating graphic novels to display an ideal public transit future

By Ryan Deto

More streaming recs: 5 Netflix shows to pass your time in isolation

More streaming recs: 5 Netflix shows to pass your time in isolation

By Josh Oswald

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation