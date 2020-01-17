 For Sale With Baggage: "My loss is your gain!" | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: "My loss is your gain!"

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $80 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $80
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16-22)

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16-22)

Pittsburgh Pittsburghed in Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh Penguins' Pittsburgh! Night

By Lisa Cunningham

The Pittsburgh Penguins' program for Pittsburgh! Night on Tue., Jan. 14, 2020.

Fundraiser launched after tragic fishing accident impacts Pittsburgh artists

By Amanda Waltz

Floyd Guy “F.G.” Gibbs Jr.
More »

Readers also liked…

Roving gangs, retractable screwdrivers and drunk zombies: celebrating 40 years of Dawn of the Dead

By Michael Machosky

The late George Romero (left) with Tom Savini

Dandy Andy: Warhol's Queer History explores the role of queerness in Andy Warhol's art

By Lauren Ortego

Andy Warhol’s “Small Acetate (Self-Portrait in Drag)"

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Plus-size fashion show comes to Lawrenceville to uplift body positivity

By Ryan Deto

Models of Voluptuous Lady Boutique
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16-22)

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16-22)

By Amanda Waltz

The Pittsburgh Penguins' program for Pittsburgh! Night on Tue., Jan. 14, 2020.

Pittsburgh Pittsburghed in Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh Penguins' Pittsburgh! Night

By Lisa Cunningham

Floyd Guy “F.G.” Gibbs Jr.

Fundraiser launched after tragic fishing accident impacts Pittsburgh artists

By Amanda Waltz

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation