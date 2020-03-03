 For Sale With Baggage: I've got the 'my son doesn't appreciate me' blues | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: I've got the 'my son doesn't appreciate me' blues

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $7 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $7
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper_1_.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

By Alex Gordon

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

Eric Crosby named new director of the Carnegie Museum of Art

By Amanda Waltz

Eric Crosby, newly appointed director of the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA)

For Sale With Baggage: Not for the stubborn

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Not for the stubborn (3)

Velvet Hearts! pays tribute to historic Black performers with variety show

By Amanda Waltz

Pay Tribute performer Roxy von Teddy
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 26- 3, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

By Alex Gordon

Eric Crosby, newly appointed director of the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA)

Eric Crosby named new director of the Carnegie Museum of Art

By Amanda Waltz

COBRA Lounge

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Cake, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 27-March 4)

By Amanda Waltz

The classical style of The Mellon Institute on Fifth Avenue in Oakland

Trump's 'Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again' undermines exactly what makes architecture beautiful in the first place — its diversity

By Charles Rosenblum

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation