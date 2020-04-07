 For Sale With Baggage: Elusive bamboo shelf | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Elusive bamboo shelf

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $100 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $100
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

