 For Sale With Baggage: Early to the party | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Early to the party

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace, $20 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace, $20
click to enlarge for-sale-with-baggage-pittsburgh.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Trending

In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters
Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart
Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible
Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay
There are Indigenous People in the Present
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Features

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it

By Ryan Deto

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it (2)

Anika Ignozzi of OOH BABY brings her hand-painted, upcycled clothing to new Millvale storefront

By Amanda Waltz

Anika Ignozzi of OOH BABY brings her hand-painted, upcycled clothing to new Millvale storefront

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Sept. 10-16

By Hannah Lynn

The Heart Lives Through the Hands, an exhibit of work by Swoon now showing at Contemporary Craft

Bloomfield Garden Club cultivates new group exhibition at UnSmoke Systems

By Amanda Waltz

Bloomfield Garden Club artist-in-residence John Musser aka Veronica Bleau in Diva Saga
More »

Readers also liked…

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams

Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation