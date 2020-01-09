 For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $475 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $475
click to enlarge forsalewithbaggage-pittsburghcitypaper.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Features

Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

By Jordan Snowden

Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

The popularity of drag brunches and other events show the scene’s mainstream appeal in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Leia Way LeStat, Miss V, and Alexa Chapman pose for a portrait during Franks N' Queens drag brunch.

CP columnist Tereneh Idia heads to India for first-ever Wildbiyoo artist residency

By Amanda Waltz

Tereneh Idia
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs, at Mattress Factory, explores the common spirituality, oppression and strength of people of color in South Africa and the United States

By Carrie Mannino

Chris Ivey with his Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs installation

Feminist art exhibition claps back

By Celine Roberts

Curator Christina Lee at Future Tenant

Artist and illustrator Ashley Olinger to paint a City Paper ArtBox at Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh artist Ashley Olinger
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Leia Way LeStat, Miss V, and Alexa Chapman pose for a portrait during Franks N' Queens drag brunch.

The popularity of drag brunches and other events show the scene’s mainstream appeal in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Tereneh Idia

CP columnist Tereneh Idia heads to India for first-ever Wildbiyoo artist residency

By Amanda Waltz

Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO

Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

By Jordan Snowden

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation