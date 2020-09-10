 For Sale With Baggage: Carry on alone | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Carry on alone

By

click to enlarge Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace, $15 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Found for sale on Facebook Marketplace, $15
click to enlarge for-sale-with-baggage-pittsburgh.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams.

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Rivers of Steel gives special consideration to BIPOC applicants for latest mini-grant program

By Amanda Waltz

Carrie Blast Furnaces

Google Doodle celebrates pioneering Pittsburgh cartoonist Jackie Ormes

By Hannah Lynn

Google Doodle celebrates pioneering Pittsburgh cartoonist Jackie Ormes

Follow these 5 Pittsburghers on TikTok to fix your back pain and learn to make pasta

By Hannah Lynn

Follow these 5 Pittsburghers on TikTok to fix your back pain and learn to make pasta

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

By Hannah Lynn

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 27-Sept. 2
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 9-15, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Anika Ignozzi of OOH BABY brings her hand-painted, upcycled clothing to new Millvale storefront

Anika Ignozzi of OOH BABY brings her hand-painted, upcycled clothing to new Millvale storefront

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Arts &amp; Lectures' Ten Evenings series opens with best-selling author Susan Choi

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Ten Evenings series opens with best-selling author Susan Choi

By Rege Behe

Carrie Blast Furnaces

Rivers of Steel gives special consideration to BIPOC applicants for latest mini-grant program

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation