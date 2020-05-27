 For Sale With Baggage: Another beach wedding ruined | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Sale With Baggage: Another beach wedding ruined

By


click to enlarge Found on Facebook Marketplace for $10 - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Found on Facebook Marketplace for $10
click to enlarge logo_for_web.jpg
Stuff can be complicated, especially when trying to get rid of it. The process can remind us that our things can have worth that's hard to put a dollar amount on; they can call to mind other people from our lives; they can bring up memories of what they were (or weren't) used for. For Sale with Baggage documents items for sale in the Pittsburgh area from marketplace listing sites. Captions are written by the owners themselves, illustrated by Abbie Adams

Tags

Latest in Features

At Home With: slowdanger

By Alex Gordon

At Home With: slowdanger

How to grow your happiness with indoor foliage

By Jordan Snowden

Abi Falcioni, owner of Perrico Plant Co., inside her Lawrenceville shop

How to have a good picnic, because all your favorite summer activities are canceled

By Hannah Lynn

How to have a good picnic, because all your favorite summer activities are canceled

Student Profile: Dora Allen, 'your average Joe painter'

By Erika Jackson

Student Profile: Dora Allen, 'your average Joe painter'
More »

Readers also liked…

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

At Home With: slowdanger

At Home With: slowdanger

By Alex Gordon

Abi Falcioni, owner of Perrico Plant Co., inside her Lawrenceville shop

How to grow your happiness with indoor foliage

By Jordan Snowden

Mikel Jollett

Mikel Jollett chronicles life after a cult in debut memoir Hollywood Park

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation