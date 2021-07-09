For Good PGH raising funds to continue food and essential items distribution program

For Good PGH created the GoFundMe on June 28, with a goal of $25,565. The precise goal represents the exact price of the used 2012 Ford F-350 from Kenny Ross Ford, taking into account the trade-in of their current truck.
Currently, food and essential item rescues are on hold until For Good PGH can purchase a new truck. Typically, the nonprofit, which began in 2017, makes at least six trips per week to partners such as Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and World Vision in addition to making deliveries.
“At For Good we try to keep our operating expenses as low as possible … but we simply cannot do our work without a truck,” the GoFundMe states. As of July 9, the crowdfund has received $10,779 of its $25,565 goal.
For Good PGH co-founder Kristen Michaels says that the organization has received a great response to the GoFundMe thus far, along with help from small foundations.
The organization also runs initiatives such as Girl Code Woodland Hills, which connects high school juniors to businesswomen who share their experiences and industry advice. It also runs Hello Hijab, which produces and sells hijabs that fit on Barbie dolls’ and similarly sized dolls’ heads, and the Hollander Project, a co-working space and business incubator for female entrepreneurs.