 For Good PGH raising funds to continue food and essential items distribution program | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

For Good PGH raising funds to continue food and essential items distribution program

By

click to enlarge For Good PGH team distributes donated bananas and clothing at the Free Store. - COURTESY OF FOR GOOD PGH
Courtesy of For Good PGH
For Good PGH team distributes donated bananas and clothing at the Free Store.
Nine years is a short time to drive 190,000 miles, but For Good PGH has used those miles rescuing and redistributing food and other essential items to local families in need. Now, they’re seeking funds to buy a new truck to allow them to continue the Free Store 15104 program that provides household items, clothing, and more to families in Allegheny County.

For Good PGH created the GoFundMe on June 28, with a goal of $25,565. The precise goal represents the exact price of the used 2012 Ford F-350 from Kenny Ross Ford, taking into account the trade-in of their current truck.

Currently, food and essential item rescues are on hold until For Good PGH can purchase a new truck. Typically, the nonprofit, which began in 2017, makes at least six trips per week to partners such as Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and World Vision in addition to making deliveries.


“At For Good we try to keep our operating expenses as low as possible … but we simply cannot do our work without a truck,” the GoFundMe states. As of July 9, the crowdfund has received $10,779 of its $25,565 goal.

For Good PGH co-founder Kristen Michaels says that the organization has received a great response to the GoFundMe thus far, along with help from small foundations.

The organization also runs initiatives such as Girl Code Woodland Hills, which connects high school juniors to businesswomen who share their experiences and industry advice. It also runs Hello Hijab, which produces and sells hijabs that fit on Barbie dolls’ and similarly sized dolls’ heads, and the Hollander Project, a co-working space and business incubator for female entrepreneurs.

Trending

Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.
Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale
Moe’s Southwest Grille sponsoring craft brewery tour across Pittsburgh area
Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque
Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque

Row House Cinema expands into film distribution with indie release Monuments

By Amanda Waltz

Monuments

Donations pour in for vanessa german after fire damages Homewood ArtHouse

By Amanda Waltz

vanessa german's ArtHouse

GoFundMe campaign envisions train caboose as Monroeville Community Park landmark

By Amanda Waltz

The late Bill Segar and caboose
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.

Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale

Pennsylvania to receive $225M from Sackler family opioid settlement

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania to receive $225M from Sackler family opioid settlement

Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Lawrenceville United offering rewards for Pittsburgh "We Buy Houses" signs

Lawrenceville United offering rewards for Pittsburgh "We Buy Houses" signs

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation