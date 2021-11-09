Food truck party, global wine tasting, and more Pittsburgh Food News

BLAQK House Collections440 First Ave., Downtown. facebook.com/blaqkhousecollections
BLAQK House Collections will host a Global Wines of Color night on Sun., Nov. 14 from 3-7 p.m. For just $20, you can sample wines from the United States, Spain, South Africa, Portugal, Italy, Cuba, Australia, and Argentina. Visit their Facebook page for more details.
Bocadillos2827 California Ave., Brighton Heights.
Bocadillos Bar in Brighton Heights had its soft opening on Nov. 8 and will have its grand opening the following week, according to an article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Owned by Tzveti Gintcheva, the establishment offers both food and drink, including charcuterie, cheeses, Italian antipasto, and dishes inspired by Gintcheva's Balkan heritage.
Spoonwood Brewing Co.5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com
Spoonwood Brewing presents an opportunity for you to drink beer while doing good. The Shellacked IPA Can Release and Keg Tapping will happen at 4 p.m. on Tue., Nov. 23, and a percentage of the proceeds from each can purchased will go toward the conservation of turtles by supporting the North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group and the Turtle Survival Alliance.
Workshop PGH321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. workshoppgh.com
Join the folks at Workshop PGH Wilkinsburg location for the Fall Food Truck Brunch Party on Sun., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be plenty of food trucks, including Knockabout Coffee Truck, which is celebrating its second birthday, as well as plants for purchase, and more fun. Visit the Workshop PGH Instagram account for more information.
BurgatoryVarious locations. burgatorybar.com
Burgatory brought back its Pumpkin Pie Shakes, just in time for the holiday season. The milkshake features vanilla bean ice cream and housemade pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. They also launched a Thanksgiving burger made with garlic-crusted turkey, farmhouse cheddar, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, gravy, and cranberry jam. These items are only available for a limited time so get them while you can.
Commonplace Coffee5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
Commonplace recently debuted their barista-developed coffee blend, Oasis. Created at the Point Breeze cafe by manager Trey White and lead barista Micah Jasper, the blend is described in a press release as featuring "tasting notes of date, milk chocolate, and cherry." Oasis is now available for purchase at all Commonplace locations or online at the above website.