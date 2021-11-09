 Food truck party, global wine tasting, and more Pittsburgh Food News | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Food truck party, global wine tasting, and more Pittsburgh Food News

By

click to enlarge Oasis blend by Commonplace Coffee - COURTESY OF COMMONPLACE COFFEE
Courtesy of Commonplace Coffee
Oasis blend by Commonplace Coffee

BLAQK House Collections

440 First Ave., Downtown. facebook.com/blaqkhousecollections
BLAQK House Collections will host a Global Wines of Color night on Sun., Nov. 14 from 3-7 p.m. For just $20, you can sample wines from the United States, Spain, South Africa, Portugal, Italy, Cuba, Australia, and Argentina. Visit their Facebook page for more details.

Bocadillos

2827 California Ave., Brighton Heights.
Bocadillos Bar in Brighton Heights had its soft opening on Nov. 8 and will have its grand opening the following week, according to an article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Owned by Tzveti Gintcheva, the establishment offers both food and drink, including charcuterie, cheeses, Italian antipasto, and dishes inspired by Gintcheva's Balkan heritage.

Spoonwood Brewing Co.

5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com
Spoonwood Brewing presents an opportunity for you to drink beer while doing good. The Shellacked IPA Can Release and Keg Tapping will happen at 4 p.m. on Tue., Nov. 23, and a percentage of the proceeds from each can purchased will go toward the conservation of turtles by supporting the North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group and the Turtle Survival Alliance.


Workshop PGH

321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. workshoppgh.com
Join the folks at Workshop PGH Wilkinsburg location for the Fall Food Truck Brunch Party on Sun., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be plenty of food trucks, including Knockabout Coffee Truck, which is celebrating its second birthday, as well as plants for purchase, and more fun. Visit the Workshop PGH Instagram account for more information.

Burgatory

Various locations. burgatorybar.com
Burgatory brought back its Pumpkin Pie Shakes, just in time for the holiday season. The milkshake features vanilla bean ice cream and housemade pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. They also launched a Thanksgiving burger made with garlic-crusted turkey, farmhouse cheddar, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, gravy, and cranberry jam. These items are only available for a limited time so get them while you can.

Commonplace Coffee

5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
Commonplace recently debuted their barista-developed coffee blend, Oasis. Created at the Point Breeze cafe by manager Trey White and lead barista Micah Jasper, the blend is described in a press release as featuring "tasting notes of date, milk chocolate, and cherry." Oasis is now available for purchase at all Commonplace locations or online at the above website.

Best Thing I Ate This Week

As the days get colder and the sun goes down earlier, I find myself craving spicy Sichuan food. Over the Halloweekend, I took the chance to visit Yue Bai Wei on Forbes Ave. Sichuan peppers give a unique tingling numbness to the spicy food from Sichuan province. I tried a dish that used green Sichuan peppers rather than the traditional red peppers which gave the dish an even stronger numbing tingle on my tongue. The green peppers combined with a chili pot stuffed with fish fillets and bean sprouts fulfilled my craving and had me sweating by the end of the meal. It’s a perfect meal for a cold day and the large portion is sure to last you several days after. - Lucy Chen, Editorial Designer
click to enlarge Yue Bai Wei - CP PHOTO BY LUCY CHEN
CP Photo by Lucy Chen
Yue Bai Wei

Advertisement:

