Follow these 5 Pittsburghers on TikTok to fix your back pain and learn to make pasta

@drbrian_chiropractor
Mt. Lebanon chiropractor Dr. Brian Meenan combines TikTok dances and trends with tips on coping with back, neck, and hip pain. In June, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the popularity of his videos—several of which have racked up over 5 million views—is due in part to quarantine. “A lot of people were now forced to do schoolwork, their job, exercise at their house, and hesitant to go see a doctor about their pain," said Meenan.
@drbrian_chiropractor
Clicking hip?! Try this stretch right meow. ##chiropractor ##pennsylvania ##hipflexor ##hipflexorstretch ##physicaltherapy♬ Laffy taffy Remix flyboyfu vocals produced by Adub - waikiki_fields
@juju
As someone who's not a football fan, I need a charming personality to really get me interested in an athlete. Watching Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dance by a river in his onesie does the trick. He also dances in the locker room and chugs chocolate milk in an empty parking lot.
@juju
@adamdtaylor camera work is insane haha ##lit ##juju ##pittsburgh♬ 3 Musketeers (feat. NextYoungin) - NextYoungin & ppcocaine
@peterspasta
Local chef Ryan Peters shares mesmerizing videos of fresh pasta being cut, as well as slightly more deranged videos mixing unconventional ingredients like ketchup, Fruity Pebbles, and Old Bay seasoning into his pasta dough. Do not watch if you don't like seeing dozens and dozens of raw egg yolks.
@peterspasta
Don’t show this to your Italian grandmother 😲🤣 ##PetersPasta ##oddlysatisfying ##ketchup ##eggs ##pasta ##tiktokchef ##pittsburgh ##TodayILearned ##fyp ##food♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber
@carnegiemnh
The Carnegie Museum of Natural history's TikTok account blew up with the sweet and wholesome snail pun jokes told by Tim Pearce, head of the Section of Mollusks at the museum. Pearce has told dozens of snail jokes on the platform, and while CMNH has since branched out into other content, like showing off baby alligators, Pearce remains a constant.
@carnegiemnh
🐌 🇫🇷 ##molluskmonday ##snailjokes♬ original sound - carnegiemnh