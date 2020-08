Follow these 5 Pittsburghers on TikTok to fix your back pain and learn to make pasta

@drbrian_chiropractor

@juju



@peterspasta

@carnegiemnh

The cover story for this week's print edition of featured Martayla Poellinitz, aka MartyMoment , who has amassed a following on TikTok for her videos about hair care and innovative makeup. Check out these other Pittsburgh-based TikTokers for videos on taking care of your back, making pasta, learning to dance, and more.Mt. Lebanon chiropractor Dr. Brian Meenan combines TikTok dances and trends with tips on coping with back, neck, and hip pain. In June, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the popularity of his videos—several of which have racked up over 5 million views—is due in part to quarantine. “A lot of people were now forced to do schoolwork, their job, exercise at their house, and hesitant to go see a doctor about their pain," said Meenan.As someone who's not a football fan, I need a charming personality to really get me interested in an athlete. Watching Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dance by a river in his onesie does the trick. He also dances in the locker room and chugs chocolate milk in an empty parking lot.Local chef Ryan Peters shares mesmerizing videos of fresh pasta being cut, as well as slightly more deranged videos mixing unconventional ingredients like ketchup, Fruity Pebbles, and Old Bay seasoning into his pasta dough. Do not watch if you don't like seeing dozens and dozens of raw egg yolks.The Carnegie Museum of Natural history's TikTok account blew up with the sweet and wholesome snail pun jokes told by Tim Pearce, head of the Section of Mollusks at the museum. Pearce has told dozens of snail jokes on the platform, and while CMNH has since branched out into other content, like showing off baby alligators, Pearce remains a constant.