 Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter

By

Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter

Now open, Phipps invites you to Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter. This spectacular new show features brilliant horticultural displays and breathtaking fashion designs inspired by Billy Porter's local roots and iconic array of accomplishments as an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. With the help of six professional fashion designers and costumers and students from Billy’s local alma maters, Carnegie Mellon University and Pittsburgh CAPA High School, Phipps has created an unforgettable experience for all.

Stunning scenes in room after room will place you directly into a fantastic world of fashion and flora, surrounding you with bursts of bright blooms like geraniums, begonias, philodendron and so much more.

Exhibit features include the following:

· Enter the show as an intricate, Pittsburgh-inspired gown takes center stage in front of a pink neon sign in our Welcome Center

· Stroll among elegant blue and green costumes inspired by Porter’s Unprotected: A Memoir beneath gleaming globe chandeliers in our Sunken Garden

· View a captivating gold costume that hovers in the Victoria Room as blue water lilies circulate in the pond below

· Strut your stuff into the Broderie Room featuring a vibrant Kinky Boots-inspired display

· Lights, camera, action! The South Conservatory transports you to a red carpet holding three award-worthy dresses constructed with dried plant material

· Marvel at the live fish swimming within the aquaponics costume in the Serpentine Room

· Don't forget to strike a pose in front of the pink and green vertical wall on your way out!

click to enlarge Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter

The concept for this year’s Summer Flower Show came to be when Billy filmed his directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, within Phipps itself in 2021. Collaborating further on an upcoming flower show focused on fashion seemed to be the obvious next step! To prepare for this show, Phipps horticulturists spent countless hours growing and caring for the 96 different plant types that are featured.

For the South Conservatory, the Phipps Exhibits team constructed three fashion pieces out of dried plant material, all seeking inspiration from nature. Exhibit Associate Mary Lou Linton-Morningstar designed the costume silhouettes in the fall of 2022 and enlisted help from horticulture to gather and preserve plant material for each design that would be fabricated over the course of four months.

Throughout the intensive design and installation process, Billy and his team provided valuable and insightful feedback that was subsequently incorporated into the show. Associate Director of Exhibits Jordyn Melino recalls one specific instance regarding the red carpet featured in the South Conservatory. “Billy commented how a red carpet is just begging to be walked on and asked if there was any way we could make it interactive for guests. We were able to adjust our design so that the red carpet of flowers extended as an actual red carpet that spills over the garden and down the pathway to where guests could stand on it while using the selfie shelf for a photo!” This photo opportunity has already proven to be a fun and immersive feature for guests of all ages.

Prepare to be wowed as you behold unique designs and gorgeous gowns enhanced by beauty that only Phipps can provide. Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter, designed by Associate Director of Exhibits Jordyn Melino and featuring the work of Madison Michalko, Thee Suburbia, Cathy Olivar, Gloria Swanson, Damian E. Dominguez, Mindy Eshelman, and the students of Carnegie Mellon University and Pittsburgh CAPA 6 – 12, is open daily this summer at Phipps.

Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter


Tags

Related Content

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

Pittsburgh's top events: May 18-24

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: May 18-24

Fun places in Pittsburgh to go while high (depending on what kind of high you are)

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Fun places in Pittsburgh to go while high (depending on what kind of high you are)

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Artist Liaison, Weekend Waterer, Archival Technician, and more

By Morgan Biddle

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Artist Liaison, Weekend Waterer, Archival Technician, and more

Latest in Promoted Content

It is the summer of art at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden Sponsored

By Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

It is the summer of art at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s Sponsored

By The Alzheimer’s Association

Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s

AIDS Free Pittsburgh Presents: Too Hot For July on Thursday, June 1st Sponsored

By Jewish Healthcare Foundation

AIDS Free Pittsburgh Presents: Too Hot For July on Thursday, June 1st

Soaring Temperatures and Hot Deals: Exploring the Summer Real Estate Market! Sponsored

By Bridge Home Realty

Soaring Temperatures and Hot Deals: Exploring the Summer Real Estate Market!
More »
More Promoted Content
All Web Only

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 5-11, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

These deluxe campgrounds are a bit extra … in a good way

These deluxe campgrounds are a bit extra … in a good way

By Meg St-Esprit

Praise for Pigeon Bagels, Two Frays flair for Crocs, and more Pittsburgh food news

Praise for Pigeon Bagels, Two Frays flair for Crocs, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Independent marks its one-year anniversary with an experimental print run

Pittsburgh Independent marks its one-year anniversary with an experimental print run

By Jamie Wiggan

Caliente embarks on all-new brewery business with Strange Roots

Caliente embarks on all-new brewery business with Strange Roots

By Owen Gabbey

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 6-12
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation