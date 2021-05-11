 Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge A worker looks out the window of Alphabet City's window on a teaser from City of Asylum's Facebook page - PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Photo: Facebook
A worker looks out the window of Alphabet City's window on a teaser from City of Asylum's Facebook page
Bierport
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bierport.com
Bierport is hosting a Spring Floral Popcorn Pickup this Thu., May 13, from 5-8 p.m. Despite the rain showers last week, spring is still in the air, and you’ll be able to feel it more with their Lavender and Rosemary popcorn. It’s a twist on Bierport’s classic popcorn accompanied by Steel City Salt’s Rosemary and Lavender Sea Salt. Traditional popcorn will also be available for pickup if floral flavors aren’t your thing.

Prantl’s Bakery
Squirrel Hill location. prantlsbakery.com
Prantl’s Bakey in Squirrel Hill was shut down April 28 after being cited for multiple Health Department violations. The Health Department said the Forbes Avenue location opened without a health permit. There were other violations, including “improper cold holding of food, failure to sanitize food contact surfaces, a lack of hot water, and a lack of handwashing sinks in food handling areas,” according to a KDKA report. According to the Health Department’s website, the location is still closed as of May 11.

The Smiling Moose
1306 E. Carson St., South Side. smiling-moose.com
The Smiling Moose premiered a new logo and teased a new location in Cranberry Township coming this summer on Instagram this past week. Details about the new location are still not totally clear, but watch their website and Instagram for future updates.

Dress for Success Pittsburgh
5001 Baum Blvd, Suite 500, Shadyside. pittsburgh.dressforsuccess.org
In lieu of their traditional fundraising gala at Heinz Field, Dress for Success Pittsburgh is hosting a Black & Gold Cookie Table Drive-Thru on Sun., May 16. Located at Hartwood Acres in Allison Park, guests will drive their cars through a trail of socially distant activities and enjoy “swag bags,” other goodies, and music by local DJ Jess. Tickets are priced at $100 per vehicle. Each vehicle “will receive a premium box of 2 dozen assorted cookies from local woman-owned and operated small businesses.”


Millie’s x Eat n Park
232 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. millieshomemade.com
Local favorite Millie’s has teamed up with Eat n’ Park to create a delicious Pittsburgh collaboration: Smiley Cookie Lemon Custard, a flavor only available at Kennywood Park. Now that Kennywood is open, you can get a scoop of this new flavor and enjoy. The bright pink-swirled custard looks like the perfect match to a day out in the sun in the vibrant Pittsburgh park.

City of Asylum
40 W. North Avenue, North Side. cityofasylum.org
On their Facebook page, City of Asylum announced that they are working with a chef to “bring some tasty goodness back to our home.” Will the restaurant and bar be open to the public soon? Let’s hope. Interested onlookers can watch their Facebook page or sign up for their newsletter for more details.

Trending

East Liberty abortion care workers call out new "fake clinic" for confusing patients
Wendy Bell is off the Pittsburgh airwaves … again
New study shows electric vehicle expansion could significantly reduce Pa.’s climate pollution
White Whale allegations only part of ongoing issues with The Terminal development project
Music on the Mon brings free concert and film series to SouthSide Works this summer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 29-May 5

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 29-May 5

A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New Graeter's flavor

City of Asylum to launch first ever Pittsburgh International Literary Festival

By Dani Janae

City of Asylum to launch first ever Pittsburgh International Literary Festival

Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh musician Benji. performing at Spirit in Lawrenceville in October 2019
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Bites and Pints, a Taco Takeover, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

DiAnoia's Brunch

A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New Graeter's flavor

East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community

By Ryan Deto

East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 5-11, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pa. House panel moves to make take-out cocktails permanent

Pa. House panel moves to make take-out cocktails permanent

By John Micek

DiAnoia's Brunch

Bites and Pints, a Taco Takeover, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

California Taco Shop brings authentic Cal-Mex flavors to Pittsburgh’s North Hills

California Taco Shop brings authentic Cal-Mex flavors to Pittsburgh’s North Hills

By Ryan Deto

East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community

East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation