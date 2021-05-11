Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bierport.com
Bierport is hosting a Spring Floral Popcorn Pickup this Thu., May 13, from 5-8 p.m. Despite the rain showers last week, spring is still in the air, and you’ll be able to feel it more with their Lavender and Rosemary popcorn. It’s a twist on Bierport’s classic popcorn accompanied by Steel City Salt’s Rosemary and Lavender Sea Salt. Traditional popcorn will also be available for pickup if floral flavors aren’t your thing.
Squirrel Hill location. prantlsbakery.com
Prantl’s Bakey in Squirrel Hill was shut down April 28 after being cited for multiple Health Department violations. The Health Department said the Forbes Avenue location opened without a health permit. There were other violations, including “improper cold holding of food, failure to sanitize food contact surfaces, a lack of hot water, and a lack of handwashing sinks in food handling areas,” according to a KDKA report. According to the Health Department’s website, the location is still closed as of May 11.
The Smiling Moose
1306 E. Carson St., South Side. smiling-moose.com
The Smiling Moose premiered a new logo and teased a new location in Cranberry Township coming this summer on Instagram this past week. Details about the new location are still not totally clear, but watch their website and Instagram for future updates.
Dress for Success Pittsburgh
5001 Baum Blvd, Suite 500, Shadyside. pittsburgh.dressforsuccess.org
In lieu of their traditional fundraising gala at Heinz Field, Dress for Success Pittsburgh is hosting a Black & Gold Cookie Table Drive-Thru on Sun., May 16. Located at Hartwood Acres in Allison Park, guests will drive their cars through a trail of socially distant activities and enjoy “swag bags,” other goodies, and music by local DJ Jess. Tickets are priced at $100 per vehicle. Each vehicle “will receive a premium box of 2 dozen assorted cookies from local woman-owned and operated small businesses.”
Millie’s x Eat n Park
232 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. millieshomemade.com
Local favorite Millie’s has teamed up with Eat n’ Park to create a delicious Pittsburgh collaboration: Smiley Cookie Lemon Custard, a flavor only available at Kennywood Park. Now that Kennywood is open, you can get a scoop of this new flavor and enjoy. The bright pink-swirled custard looks like the perfect match to a day out in the sun in the vibrant Pittsburgh park.
City of Asylum
40 W. North Avenue, North Side. cityofasylum.org
On their Facebook page, City of Asylum announced that they are working with a chef to “bring some tasty goodness back to our home.” Will the restaurant and bar be open to the public soon? Let’s hope. Interested onlookers can watch their Facebook page or sign up for their newsletter for more details.