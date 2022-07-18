 Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide | Pittsburgh City Paper

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh International Airport
As unprecedented flight disruptions continue to waylay airline passengers across the country, recent data show cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport are among the highest.

According to data compiled by CNN, 3.7% of flights leaving Pittsburgh were canceled between May 28 and July 13, the sixth most in the country.

Cancellations, delays, and other disruptions have wrought havoc on airports this summer, as air travel nears pre-pandemic levels while the airline industry struggles to recover staff from sweeping layoffs.

An airport spokesperson tells Pittsburgh City Paper that most of the cancellations were caused by disruptions at larger regional hubs where a high number of outbound flights from Pittsburgh are destined to.

"Flights to cities on this list, such as New York, Boston and Charlotte, make up a significant portion of passenger demand at Pittsburgh International Airport," an airport spokesperson writes in an email. "As such, the majority of our cancellations are due to operational challenges at destination airports, not PIT."

While cancellations have run high at Pittsburgh, it did not make the top 10 airports list for long delay times, according to the same data compiled by CNN.

Before the pandemic, more than 9 million air passengers traveled through Pittsburgh each year. That number dropped to about 3.6 million in 2020, then jumped back up to 6.3 million in 2021. This year, passenger numbers are again ticking up, but remain below levels set in 2019.

"We continue to see a strong rebound in demand, with year-to-date passenger numbers at 81% of pre-pandemic levels," the spokesperson says.

Trending

Speaking of...

Gainey calls on state legislators to combat gun violence

By Ladimir Garcia

Gainey calls on state legislators to combat gun violence

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

Pittsburgh International Airport therapy dog Boone nominated as Hero Dog Award finalist

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh International Airport therapy dog Boone nominated as Hero Dog Award finalist

Pittsburgh International Airport opens new cheaper Economy parking lot

By Lauryn Nania

Ramp to parking lots at the Pittsburgh International Airport
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Opening of Smithfield Street Target heralds more retail coming to Downtown

By Amanda Waltz

Opening of Smithfield Street Target heralds more retail coming to Downtown

South Side club closes following "lewd" viral video

By Jamie Wiggan

Inside Foxtail on Pittsburgh's South Side

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth with community, music, food, and more

By Dontae Washington

The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration parade on Sat., June 18, 2022
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 13-19, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Inside Foxtail on Pittsburgh's South Side

South Side club closes following "lewd" viral video

By Jamie Wiggan

A screenshot from Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Cameo to Mehmet Oz

John Fetterman recruits reality star to help troll Dr. Oz

By Lisa Cunningham

Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

By Jordana Rosenfeld

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation