 Five underrated pizza places in Pittsburgh | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five underrated pizza places in Pittsburgh

By

Iron Born Pizza - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP Photo: Jared Murphy
Iron Born Pizza
Pizza lovers, rejoice! According to a study by the website Rent.com, Pittsburgh was recently ranked as the No. 2 city in the United States for this cheesy, saucy favorite. While everyone knows local classics like Mineo’s and Aiello’s in Squirrel Hill, and the vegan and vegetarian-friendly goodness of Spak in Garfield, there are other great pizza places that prove the ranking to be true. Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a list of local pizzerias and restaurants worthy of checking out next time you're craving a slice.

Mamma Lucia’s Pizzeria

433 Wood St., Downtown. mammaluciapittsburgh.com
Located downtown right outside Market Square, Mamma Lucia’s is a small pizzeria that also sells calzones, hoagies, and more. You can buy a whole pizza or get it by the slice, which is what I did here at least once a week my freshman year of college.

Badamo’s Pizza

1106 Federal St., North Side and 656 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. badamospizza.com
Those living in the North Side and Mount Lebanon know the magic that is Badamo’s Pizza. When the business opened its Federal Street location in 2018, it was greeted with “a line out the door.” With a simple menu offering whole pizza pies or “by the cut” as well as hoagies, Badamo’s shows that simple is sometimes better.


Iron Born Pizza

1806 Smallman St., Strip District and 413 Grant Ave., Millvale. ironbornpizza.com
Iron Born, which has locations in Millvale and the Strip District, sells thick, doughy Detroit-style pizza. The crispy crust with all of the toppings they offer is different from other types of pizza we usually see in Pittsburgh, and it’s so good. Pro tip: the Mike’s Hot Honey add-on is the best.

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St., Downtown. properpittsburgh.com
If you’re looking for wood-fired pizza, Proper Brick Oven Downtown is the place to go. They have classics like Margherita, and more creative pizzas such as the Black & Gold, which has crispy Yukon Gold potato slices with a roasted garlic sauce.

Genoa Pizza & Bar

111 Market St., Downtown. genoapizza.com
Another Downtown college student favorite, Genoa’s is a pizza place with a huge menu. Any type of pizza you could want, Genoa’s has. The study that named Pittsburgh as the No. 2 city for pizza mentioned “Pittsburgh style” pizza as a vessel for cheese, and Genoa’s fits this description to a T. 

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh politicians remember Jan. 6 as an “insurrection,” warn of danger ahead

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Armed National Guardsmen on security detail at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Facing staff shortages due to COVID, Port Authority adapts and asks for patience

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Facing staff shortages due to COVID, Port Authority adapts and asks for patience

In a contentious rally, regional leaders advocate for Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger

By Jordana Rosenfeld

In a contentious rally, regional leaders advocate for Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

By Amanda Waltz

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Mancini’s Bakery makes a giant "doughman" good enough to eat

By Amanda Waltz

The Mancini's “doughman”
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

By Amanda Waltz

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

By Dani Janae

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation