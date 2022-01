Five underrated pizza places in Pittsburgh

CP Photo: Jared Murphy Iron Born Pizza

Pizza lovers, rejoice! According to a study by the website Rent.com , Pittsburgh was recently ranked as the No. 2 city in the United States for this cheesy, saucy favorite. While everyone knows local classics like Mineo’s and Aiello’s in Squirrel Hill, and the vegan and vegetarian-friendly goodness of Spak in Garfield, there are other great pizza places that prove the ranking to be true.compiled a list of local pizzerias and restaurants worthy of checking out next time you're craving a slice.Located downtown right outside Market Square, Mamma Lucia’s is a small pizzeria that also sells calzones, hoagies, and more. You can buy a whole pizza or get it by the slice, which is what I did here at least once a week my freshman year of college.Those living in the North Side and Mount Lebanon know the magic that is Badamo’s Pizza. When the business opened its Federal Street location in 2018 , it was greeted with “a line out the door.” With a simple menu offering whole pizza pies or “by the cut” as well as hoagies, Badamo’s shows that simple is sometimes better.Iron Born, which has locations in Millvale and the Strip District, sells thick, doughy Detroit-style pizza. The crispy crust with all of the toppings they offer is different from other types of pizza we usually see in Pittsburgh, and it’s so good. Pro tip: the Mike’s Hot Honey add-on is the best.If you’re looking for wood-fired pizza, Proper Brick Oven Downtown is the place to go. They have classics like Margherita, and more creative pizzas such as the Black & Gold, which has crispy Yukon Gold potato slices with a roasted garlic sauce.Another Downtown college student favorite, Genoa’s is a pizza place with a huge menu. Any type of pizza you could want, Genoa’s has. The study that named Pittsburgh as the No. 2 city for pizza mentioned “Pittsburgh style” pizza as a vessel for cheese, and Genoa’s fits this description to a T.