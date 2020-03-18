Five places to buy wine and spirits now that state stores are closed

Missed the cut-off? Don’t fret. Several local distilleries and wineries have since launched carry-out bottles and delivery services. Check out these five spots offering wine and spirits to-go:
Wigle Whiskey
Wigle products, along with bottles from Threadbare Cider and Mead, are available online. The distillery is offering a variety of packages to make quarantine a bit more bearable, including the Manhattan Kit (two bottles of Wigle’s rye, a bottle of mixer, amarena cherries, and aromatic bitters) and a survival kit composed of rye, gin, and bourbon. Solo bottles will also be available. Order them for pick-up, delivery straight to your house, or, for this week only, at the distillery’s drive thru.
Pennsylvania Libations
All products at Pennsylvania Libations in the Strip District are available to pick-up and carry out. This includes spirits, mixers, and more from their 19 distillery and merchant partnerships. The store is currently working on an ecommerce platform.
SPiLL the Wine Bar
The Bloomfield wine store is opening for daily bottle sales. SPiLL carries a mix of international wines, focusing on Italy and Australia varietals. Call ahead and pay over the phone, or stop by for carryout.
Quantum Spirits
Though its tasting room is closed until further notice, a variety of Quantum Spirits products are available to order by phone. The distillery is offering free delivery on orders over $40 within a 20 mile radius — and they’re betting that they can deliver faster than Amazon. As an added bonus, every order comes with a lime.
Engine House 25
The local winery is offering bottle pick-up and 20% off all bottles! Reach out to the winery over email for more information.
If none of these options work for you, check in with your neighborhood restaurants. Many who are offering takeout have extended this service to wine, cocktails, and more.