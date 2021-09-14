 Five places in Pittsburgh to devour smashburgers | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five places in Pittsburgh to devour smashburgers

By

click to enlarge An In-N-Aht Burger with fries from Pittsburgh Sandwich Society - CP FILE PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP file photo: Maggie Weaver
An In-N-Aht Burger with fries from Pittsburgh Sandwich Society
A smashburger is pretty much what it sounds like: a hamburger patty that has been smashed onto the grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with slightly irregular edges that crisp up nicely. The style apparently originated in America's Great Lakes region, and has been replicated at many burger joints and restaurants since, including Pittsburgh.

Smashburgers are ideal for fast food-style burgers, as they cook up quickly and can be eaten just as fast. With their thin patties, an abundance of good and fresh accompaniments (cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, etc.) are essential in taking the burgers to the next level.

In Pittsburgh, there are now several places serving smashburgers, with more being continuously added. Below, Pittsburgh City Paper is highlighting five restaurants throughout the region where you can order the deliciously squished trendy burgers.

Burgh’ers Brewing

Multiple locations. burgherspgh.com
Smash a burger and pound a beer at this local brewery/restaurant with locations in Lawrenceville, Zelionople, and the South Side. Burgh’ers offers several different smashburgers with toppings ranging from the typical (like onions, greens, and tomato) to the artisinal (balsamic reduction, pickled onion, and goat cheese), but all have those slightly crispy edges. Burgers come in pasture-raised local beef, a mix of beef and ground mushrooms called The Blend, or Impossible meatless patties. Wash it down with one of Burgh’ers locally brewed beers, if you like.


fl. 2 Modern American

510 Market St., Second Floor, Downtown. fl2pgh.com
Available during lunch, this restaurant inside the Fairmont Hotel offers a fancy version of a fast-food classic. Sesame-seed buns cover two smashed patties and two slices of American cheese. Combine that with special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle, and the second floor restaurant, with a great view of Market Square, provides comfort food with a side of high class.

Gab & Eat

1073 Washington Ave., Scott Township. gabneat.com
It’s hard to argue that the kind of places really exceling at smashburgers are diners, and Gab & Eat coffee shop in Scott Township is no exception. While not labeled “smashburgers,” this diner compresses their ground beef hard on the grill, then serves it up hot on their burgers and inside some beautifully fluffy buns. Options range from standard hamburgers and cheeseburgers to the Deluxe Burger, which comes with onions, peppers, and provolone cheese.

MoonLit Burgers

moonlit-burgers.square.site
This burger pop-up joint has been selling smashburgers across the region, and is opening a permanent storefront in Dormont soon. But until then, customers can still enjoy MoonLit’s single, double, and triple Moon Burgers that come smashed on a Martin’s potato roll, and served with American cheese, griddled onions, pickles, and their signature Moon sauce. MoonLit promises its burgers will take you over the Moon.

Pittsburgh Sandwich Society

501 E Ohio St., Millvale. pghsandwichsociety.com
The smashburgers at this food truck and sandwich shop are inspired by the beloved West Coast burger chain In-N-Out Burger. In fact, Pittsburgh’s Sandwich Society’s name for their burger is an homage to the chain: the In-N-Aht Burger. It comes with two smashed beef patties, American cheese, onion jam, spring mix, tomato, and pickles on a butter toasted bun. Pittsburgh Sandwich society also has a new brick-and-mortar location inside Strange Roots Brewery in Millvale.

