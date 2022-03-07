 Five Pittsburgh spots to get a vegan "fish" sandwich for Lent | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five Pittsburgh spots to get a vegan "fish" sandwich for Lent

By

click to enlarge Viridis - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Viridis
The Pittsburgh fish fry offers tasty options for those observing Lent, and for those who just want some battered goodness. As the years have progressed, many local restaurants have added vegan or vegetarian-friendly sandwiches and sides to these meals, allowing non-meat eaters to join in on the observance.

Here are five places in Pittsburgh where you can get a vegan-friendly and Lent-friendly meal.

Wild Rise Bakery
717 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. wildrisebakery.com
Wild Rise, in addition to a traditional fish sandwich, has a Fried Oyster Mushroom Sando that you can indulge in if you are vegan. As always with Wild Rise, the meal is also gluten-free. The oyster mushroom is marinated in Caribbean seasoning before it’s fried, so prepare for a mouth-watering experience.
Viridis
1506 E Carson St., South Side. viridispgh.com
Viridis is all vegan all the time, so they added a Banana Blossom Fish Sammie to their menu just in time for Lent. The Banana Blossom itself is a purple-skinned flower that grows at the end of the bunch of bananas that, when cooked, has a soft, flaky texture that resembles fish. Featuring a toasted bun, house-made tartar sauce, lettuce, and a fried banana blossom filet, you’re sure to have a unique dining experience with this one.


Onion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. onionmaiden.com
This vegan restaurant also carries a Banana Blossom Po Boy that will have you running back for more. With the right marinades and seasonings, it does a good job of mimicking the fish you might have grown up with.
Ruggers Pub
40 S. 22nd St., South Side. ruggerspub.com
Ruggers has a surprisingly good vegan menu in addition to its regular bar food, and they recently added a Fried Tofu Po Boy with vegan remoulade sauce, served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato, and diced pickles.

Farmer x Baker
1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. farmerxbaker.com
Does the name Filet O' Flower entice you? This Farmer x Baker offering is massive, made with cauliflower and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce. You might have to unhinge your jaw to tackle it but it will be worth it. The FxB Instagram account confirms that these beauties will be available on Friday, so get ready to order yours this weekend.

Trending

Speaking of...

Valkyrie Doughnuts proves it's hip to be square

By Dani Janae

Valkyrie Doughnuts proves it's hip to be square

Eight places in Pittsburgh that do tofu right

By Dani Janae

Eight places in Pittsburgh that do tofu right

New coffee spots, passionate pastries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New coffee spots, passionate pastries, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Viridis makes comfort food for veg heads

By Dani Janae

Viridis makes comfort food for veg heads
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Valkyrie Doughnuts proves it's hip to be square

By Dani Janae

Valkyrie Doughnuts proves it's hip to be square

Ice cream galore, coffee collabs, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Ice cream galore, coffee collabs, and other Pittsburgh food news

Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

By Tia Bailey

Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

Four Pittsburgh chefs selected as James Beard semifinalists

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Four Pittsburgh chefs selected as James Beard semifinalists
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

A conversation with Trace Brewing’s Aadam Soorma

A conversation with Trace Brewing’s Aadam Soorma

By Owen Gabbey

Valkyrie Doughnuts proves it's hip to be square

Valkyrie Doughnuts proves it's hip to be square

By Dani Janae

Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

Where to find cookie table treats for the Pittsburgh wedding season

By Tia Bailey

Ice cream galore, coffee collabs, and other Pittsburgh food news

Ice cream galore, coffee collabs, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation