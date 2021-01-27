Five Pittsburgh movie theaters you can rent this winter

The Manor



Movie theaters around the city have been opening back up with CDC social distancing guidelines in place, but if you’re hesitant to sit in an enclosed room with strangers, there are still options for film lovers to access the big screen. Five Pittsburgh-area theaters are now offering private movie screenings for small groups. So if you’re tired of Netflix and chillin’ your way through the pandemic, get off the couch, gather your inner circle, and check out one of these local rentals.Private screenings of featured films are available for up to 20 people. $150 for shows Sunday-Thursday, and Friday-Saturday before 6 p.m. $170 for all shows after 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.Private screenings are available with hundreds of classic films from which to choose. Email info@theoakstheater.com for details and availability.Rentals start at $250. Popcorn and a movie are included in the price. Call 412-766-1668 for more info.Private screenings for up to 10 people are available at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, or Saturday for $149. Films must be chosen from a catalogue of more than 400 movies, and concessions are available for preorder.Private screenings for up to 17 people are available for any day of the week, at any time for $250. Screenings include a mix of newly released films and classic favorites, with titles changing every few weeks.