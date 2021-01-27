 Five Pittsburgh movie theaters you can rent this winter | Winter Guide 2021 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five Pittsburgh movie theaters you can rent this winter

By

click to enlarge rent-a-movie-theater-pittsburgh.jpg
Movie theaters around the city have been opening back up with CDC social distancing guidelines in place, but if you’re hesitant to sit in an enclosed room with strangers, there are still options for film lovers to access the big screen. Five Pittsburgh-area theaters are now offering private movie screenings for small groups. So if you’re tired of Netflix and chillin’ your way through the pandemic, get off the couch, gather your inner circle, and check out one of these local rentals.

The Manor

1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. manorpgh.com
Private screenings of featured films are available for up to 20 people. $150 for shows Sunday-Thursday, and Friday-Saturday before 6 p.m. $170 for all shows after 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Oaks Theater

310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
Private screenings are available with hundreds of classic films from which to choose. Email info@theoakstheater.com for details and availability.


Parkway Theater

644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. parkwaytheater.org
Rentals start at $250. Popcorn and a movie are included in the price. Call 412-766-1668 for more info.

Row House Cinema

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com
Private screenings for up to 10 people are available at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, or Saturday for $149. Films must be chosen from a catalogue of more than 400 movies, and concessions are available for preorder.

The Tull Family Theater

418 Walnut St., Sewickley. thetullfamilytheater.org
Private screenings for up to 17 people are available for any day of the week, at any time for $250. Screenings include a mix of newly released films and classic favorites, with titles changing every few weeks.

Trending

Nine big breakfasts that will cure your Pittsburgh winter blues
Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Winter Guide
Get hygge, Pittsburgh style with local treats, teas, knits, and more
Five Pittsburgh cocktails that are great even when served cold, when it’s cold outside
CDCP Project Space satisfies art lovers with new "playful" virtual exhibit and cheese pairing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Winter Guide 2021

Get hygge, Pittsburgh style with local treats, teas, knits, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Get hygge, Pittsburgh style with local treats, teas, knits, and more

Four Pittsburgh spots for hearty winter stews

By Ryan Deto

Four Pittsburgh spots for hearty winter stews

Where to get Pittsburgh-made sweatpants, socks, and other comfortable quarantine essentials

By Hannah Lynn

Where to get Pittsburgh-made sweatpants, socks, and other comfortable quarantine essentials

Five Pittsburgh cocktails that are great even when served cold, when it’s cold outside

By Ryan Deto

Satchmo’s Sipper from Con Alma jazz club
More »
More Winter Guide 2021 »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Lindsey Williams

Sen. Lindsey Williams calls out Pennsylvania’s vaccine roll out, wants more direct communication to residents

By Ryan Deto

People wait for a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh likely has shortest public transit commutes in U.S., but transfers increased during pandemic

By Ryan Deto

13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw

13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation