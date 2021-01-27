Five Pittsburgh movie theaters you can rent this winter

The Manor
1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. manorpgh.com
Private screenings of featured films are available for up to 20 people. $150 for shows Sunday-Thursday, and Friday-Saturday before 6 p.m. $170 for all shows after 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Oaks Theater
310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
Private screenings are available with hundreds of classic films from which to choose. Email info@theoakstheater.com for details and availability.
Parkway Theater
644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. parkwaytheater.org
Rentals start at $250. Popcorn and a movie are included in the price. Call 412-766-1668 for more info.
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com
Private screenings for up to 10 people are available at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, or Saturday for $149. Films must be chosen from a catalogue of more than 400 movies, and concessions are available for preorder.
The Tull Family Theater
418 Walnut St., Sewickley. thetullfamilytheater.org
Private screenings for up to 17 people are available for any day of the week, at any time for $250. Screenings include a mix of newly released films and classic favorites, with titles changing every few weeks.