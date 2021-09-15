Five Pittsburgh makers selling spooky and autumnal jewelry

Von Kreep Art



Ally’s Custom Jewelry



Mod Evil



Adorned Alloys



Weird Little Earrings



From spiked chokers to jawbone earrings, Von Kreep Art’s shop screams Halloween. The shop describes its jewelry as “everyday accessories for the strange and unusual,” and the accessories definitely live up to that slogan.If you’re looking for a more subtle autumn vibe, Ally's Custom Jewelry is for you. Dark orange, green, and brown stones decorate the bracelets and necklaces in this shop, and would compliment any outfit you have planned for the pumpkin patch this fall.From moon pendants that will make werewolves howl to skull stud earrings, Mod Evil, “a neo-gothic wonderland of fine texture and heavy metal,” has ideal accessories for the spooky season.Adorned Alloys on Etsy really has it all — cicada earrings, Ouija board earrings, and even spooky pronoun pins. Find whatever you need to fit your fall vibe, no matter what it is.If you’re looking for discarded Barbie doll limbs, rats, or even monster dolls to hang from your lobes, Weird Little Earrings is the place to shop.