Five Pittsburgh industries that have recovered the most since the pandemic began

After record-breaking unemployment rates occurred when the coronavirus pandemic struck Allegheny County in March 2020, some industries in the Pittsburgh region have now almost fully recovered to their pre-pandemic number of employees, and some have even increased.has gathered data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to reveal which five industries have substantially recovered from the start of the pandemic to June 2021.In March 2020, the construction industry had about 59,100 employees. The rate dropped about 25,000 in the following month of April. However, construction is one of the only industries in Pittsburgh that has increased its current employment rate compared to before the pandemic. As of June 2021, construction employment has increased 10.3% to 65,900 employees compared to March 2020 figures.The number of employers in financial activities (such as banking, insurance, and real estate) in March 2020 was 76,000. The number of employed individuals as of June 2021 dipped only slightly by 1.8% compared to the March 2020 rate. As of June 2021, there are about 75,000 employees in Pittsburgh’s financial activities industries.The information industry, with fields like tech, film, publishing, broadcasting, and media, almost fully recovered their employment rate from March 2020 to June 2021. The industry in March 2020 had 19,000 employees and only saw a 0.5% drop as of June 2021, with 18,900 employees. Two years ago in June 2019, there were 19,200 employees meaning that the rate decreased 1.6% to where it currently stands.The number of employees in the large industry of professional and business services (such as law offices, engineering services, call centers, and company headquarters) in March 2020 was about 179,300 jobs. The employment number in this industry only had a slight decrease of 0.1% compared to pre-pandemic figures, almost matching that number with 179,100 jobs as of June 2021. However, in June 2019 the industry had 184,300 employees, meaning their employment rate has decreased by 2.8% since then.Workers in the trade, transportation, and utility industry sell merchandise at wholesale and retail, transport passengers and cargo, and provide utility services. The number of employees in the Pittsburgh region in this industry had 203,400 employees in March 2020. Since then, the Trade, Transportation, and Utility industry has faced a 1.9% decrease compared to June 2021 with about 199,600 employees.