Five Pittsburgh hard ciders perfect for fall

There is nothing quite like that combination of sweet richness and crisp tartness to start the fall drinking season, and with Pittsburgh-grown apples and mead crafted from local honey, the new Apples & Honey cider from Threadbare is a great 7.5% ABV addition to autumn.A new season is a time to punch up the flavors, and Grierson’s Ginger Apple from Arsenal Cider House does just that by infusing fresh ginger root into their hard cider. Named after a union general, Grierson’s Ginger is full-bodied, semi-sweet, and packs a punch at 8.5% ABV.Thanksgiving is still a couple months away, but cranberries aren’t hard to find at King View Mead in Mt. Lebanon. The meadery’s Cranberry Cider is made from apples grown on Trax Farm and fresh cranberries. A refreshing 6.8% ABV.Sometimes a not-too-sweet and crisp cider is perfect for a sunny fall day, and the flagship cider from Stonewall Cider House and Meadery in Verona is just the ticket. This 5% ABV cider is highly drinkable and just a bit earthy.Love apple pie? Of course you do. This cider from Beaver County’s After the Fall Cider is like a liquid version of apple pie with a baked apple aroma and a slightly smoky finish. Made from Harry Masters Jersey, Chisel Jersey, and Liberty apples, this bright and deep cider clocks in at 9% ABV.