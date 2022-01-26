 Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter | Winter Guide 2022 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter

By

click to enlarge Archive 81 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix
Archive 81
Between the weather and the Omicron surge, people will be spending a lot more time indoors this winter. What better way to spend that time than indulging your streaming habit? Here’s our list of binge-worthy TV shows made in Pittsburgh.

Archive 81 (Netflix)
Fans of analog horror should check out this new Netflix series, which was shot in and around Pittsburgh over the pandemic. The eight-episode arc follows a video archivist (Mamoudou Athie) who, while restoring a collection of damaged tapes from 1994, becomes obsessed with the documentarian behind them. The series employs a mix of conventional and found footage filmmaking, and ups the creep factor with evocative music and visual effects.

Mindhunter (Netflix)
After finishing Archive 81, you might as well stay on Netflix and watch (or rewatch, for many of us) the David Fincher-produced series about the early days of profiling serial killers. The series was cut short, but still managed to make an impression with some stand-out performances (see Cameron Britton as the real-life Co-Ed Killer, Ed Kemper) and moody backdrop courtesy of various Pittsburgh locations.


American Rust (Showtime)
What is it about Pittsburgh that attracts such gloomy projects? Whatever it is, it led to American Rust, a crime drama about a family in a Pennsylvania town, being filmed here. The show premiered on Showtime last year, boasts a stellar cast, including Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, and has been compared to the similarly themed, award-winning Mare of Easttown. While it has received middling reviews, it’s still worth hitting play to see how it handles the age-old story of murder in a small community.

Theo & the Professor (Amazon, YouTube)
This horror at least comes with a dash of humor. Made by and starring local filmmakers Lance Parkin and Matt Schultz, this indie web series offers a play on the cult supernatural noir series Kolchak: The Night Stalker, with the two lead characters investigating cases of the paranormal. Despite its small budget and limited resources, the show boasts some impressive production values, especially in the areas of acting, writing, and special effects.

click to enlarge Sandra Oh (right) in The Chair - PHOTO: COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix
Sandra Oh (right) in The Chair
The Chair (Netflix)
Actor Sandra Oh graced Pittsburgh with her presence when she came to the city to film The Chair, a comedy-drama about higher education. Shot at Chatham University and Washington & Jefferson College, the series — which premiered in August 2021 — stars Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to chair the English department at a fictional university. Created by and starring women, the show has received praise for its smart, absurdly funny treatment of issues that have long plagued supposedly progressive academia, with outlets like The Atlantic calling it Netflix’s “best drama in years.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Operation Varsity Blues documentary overcomes flaws to offer nuggets of new insight into college admissions scandal

By Owen Gabbey

Operation Varsity Blues documentary overcomes flaws to offer nuggets of new insight into college admissions scandal (2)

Pittsburgh-shot true crime series Mindhunter could be done for good

By Amanda Waltz

Mindhunter

Netflix drops trailer for film adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

By Amanda Waltz

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix announces release date of Pittsburgh-shot Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman

By Hannah Lynn

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey
More »

Tags

Latest in Winter Guide 2022

Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days

By Lucy Chen

Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days

Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads

Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

Seven Pittsburgh shops with body care products perfect for cold temps

By Dani Janae

Seven Pittsburgh shops with body care products perfect for cold temps
More »
More Winter Guide 2022 »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 26- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh filmmakers capture spirit of struggling historic town with Moundsville

Pittsburgh filmmakers capture spirit of struggling historic town with Moundsville

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh Foundation names three artists for inaugural Exposure Artist Fellowship

Pittsburgh Foundation names three artists for inaugural Exposure Artist Fellowship

By Amanda Waltz

Planning Commission votes for continuance on controversial East Liberty development

Planning Commission votes for continuance on controversial East Liberty development

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Courts likely to pick Pa. congressional map after Wolf, Legislature fall short

Courts likely to pick Pa. congressional map after Wolf, Legislature fall short

By Stephen Caruso and Marley Parish

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation