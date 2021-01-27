Five Pittsburgh cocktails that are great even when served cold, when it’s cold outside

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Con Alma Satchmo’s Sipper from Con Alma jazz club

Satchmo’s Sipper

- Con Alma



El Millonario

- La Palapa



Clarified Milk Rum Punch

- Allegheny Wine Mixer



Principe Dulce

- Siempre Algo



Chilling Me Softly with Some Coffee

- Federal Galley



Hot drinks — like toddies, hot buttered rum, or spiked warm apple cider — are usually what first comes to mind when people think of winter cocktails. But odds are, Pittsburghers are drinking inside the warmth of their homes anyway, sofound five great winter cocktails served on the rocks or chilled. Don’t let the cold outside stop you from enjoying some cold beverages.Smoky and spicy flavors are perfect for chilly nights. The Satchmo’s Sipper cocktail at jazz bar Con Alma covers these flavors and then some. The cocktail was created by Nami York and has become a Con Alma classic. Locally-made Liberty Pole rye whiskey mixes with Chinese five spice, bitters, absinthe, and some smoked cinnamon. It conjures up feelings of a warm night by the fire.Margaritas dominate the Mexican cocktail scene, especially in Pittsburgh. CP would never besmirch margaritas, but their sourness and saltiness are better in the summer. Try the El Millonario for something richer, but still with that sour, acidic backbone. Don Amado Mezcal Reposado provides a smoky base, with Cointreau and peach, and grenadine adding sweetness. A fresh kick of lime juice balances it out.Allegheny Wine Mixer has a cocktail that includes all the classic flavors of milk punch, without the creamy richness of milk. The Clarified Milk Rum Punch combines brandy, rum, lemon, pineapple, green tea, nutmeg, cinnamon, and coriander seed, all in a milk wash. That means you get all those great, sweet, and homey spices, with just the faintest hint of dairy. Not to worry if you are lactose intolerant. Grab a bottled cocktail to go, and serve over ice.Cold winter cocktails need bold flavors, and usually ones that avoid too much acid. The Principe Dulce has those flavors in spades. It combines Cimarron Reposado tequila with an unfiltered hard cider, and is balanced out with chai tea and chocolate bitters. It’s like a Latin American dessert in a glass.Stay caffeinated this winter with a coffee cocktail from Federal Galley. This long-named beverage is like a turbo-charged mudslide with Stateside Vodka, Maggie’s Farm coffee liqueur, Bailey’s creme de menthe, brown sugar, and anise. A good base to start any winter drinking session.