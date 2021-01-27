Five Pittsburgh cocktails that are great even when served cold, when it’s cold outside

Satchmo’s Sipper
5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com
- Con Alma
Smoky and spicy flavors are perfect for chilly nights. The Satchmo’s Sipper cocktail at jazz bar Con Alma covers these flavors and then some. The cocktail was created by Nami York and has become a Con Alma classic. Locally-made Liberty Pole rye whiskey mixes with Chinese five spice, bitters, absinthe, and some smoked cinnamon. It conjures up feelings of a warm night by the fire.
El Millonario
2224 E. Carson St., South Side. lapalapapgh.com
- La Palapa
Margaritas dominate the Mexican cocktail scene, especially in Pittsburgh. CP would never besmirch margaritas, but their sourness and saltiness are better in the summer. Try the El Millonario for something richer, but still with that sour, acidic backbone. Don Amado Mezcal Reposado provides a smoky base, with Cointreau and peach, and grenadine adding sweetness. A fresh kick of lime juice balances it out.
Clarified Milk Rum Punch
5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. alleghenywinemixer.com
- Allegheny Wine Mixer
Allegheny Wine Mixer has a cocktail that includes all the classic flavors of milk punch, without the creamy richness of milk. The Clarified Milk Rum Punch combines brandy, rum, lemon, pineapple, green tea, nutmeg, cinnamon, and coriander seed, all in a milk wash. That means you get all those great, sweet, and homey spices, with just the faintest hint of dairy. Not to worry if you are lactose intolerant. Grab a bottled cocktail to go, and serve over ice.
Principe Dulce
414 E. Ohio St., North Side. siemprealgopgh.com
- Siempre Algo
Cold winter cocktails need bold flavors, and usually ones that avoid too much acid. The Principe Dulce has those flavors in spades. It combines Cimarron Reposado tequila with an unfiltered hard cider, and is balanced out with chai tea and chocolate bitters. It’s like a Latin American dessert in a glass.
Chilling Me Softly with Some Coffee
200 Children's Way, North Side. federalgalley.org
- Federal Galley
Stay caffeinated this winter with a coffee cocktail from Federal Galley. This long-named beverage is like a turbo-charged mudslide with Stateside Vodka, Maggie’s Farm coffee liqueur, Bailey’s creme de menthe, brown sugar, and anise. A good base to start any winter drinking session.