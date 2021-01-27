Five Pittsburgh city spots offering mocktails

click to enlarge Photo: Mel Babitz Mocktails from The Open Road Bar

Whether you’re sticking to dry January, taking a break from spirits, or just looking for a non-alcoholic drink, these local spots have the zero-alcohol and low-proof mocktails for you.Three mocktails are featured on the menu at Bridges & Bourbon: a lemon basil sparkling water; a mocktail that mixes passion fruit tea syrup, lemon, and club soda; and The Cocoon, a play on their Butterfly Effect cocktail – vodka, grapefruit, ginger, rose water, and citrus – that’s “just not old enough yet.”Kaya takes the rum out of their house mojito to make their “nojito,” available in four flavors: classic, pineapple, orange-mango, and guava.Spork’s temperance menu is full of top-notch mocktails. There’s the housemade blueberry kombucha, something called "boom boom juice" made with bubblegum stock, a play on a mango lassi called Lassi Come Home, and, a traditional Peruvian beverage.Find everything from non-alcoholic beer (that’s actually good) and wine to buzz-less spirits and zero-proof cocktails in The Open Road Bar’s online shop. The store hosts a range of no-and-low canned cocktail options from Hella Cocktail Company, The Bitter Housewife, and For Bitter For Worse. If you’re feeling adventurous, experiment and make your own mocktail with the shop’s range of spirit-free spirits.Though The Open Road Bar doesn’t have a storefront, they do offer delivery for free in Pittsburgh and to a number of states.The beloved Lawrenceville Thai spot has a full list of cocktails and mocktails. Try the ginger chai — a mix of chai, ginger, lemon, matcha, almond milk, vanilla, and citrus called the Green Thumb. Or, the Strawberry Letter 23, a mix of Topo Chico, vanilla bean, and strawberry “cream” lemon.