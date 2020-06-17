 Five of our favorite outdoor dining spots | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five of our favorite outdoor dining spots

By

Looking for outdoor dining? Here are five of our favorites:

The Commoner
620 William Penn Place, Downtown
Get views of the city and good food at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Downtown. The Commoner, the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, takes its top-notch drinks and food menu to new heights at the rooftop biergarten.

Nicky’s Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations
All three of the Nicky’s Thai Kitchens have gorgeous outdoor spaces. Grab some of Pittsburgh’s best Thai dishes and head out to dine at one of their patio oases, decked out with towering plants and artwork.


1700 Penn
1700 Penn Ave., Strip District
Pennsylvania Libations’ coming-soon expansion has turned into a beer garden for the summer. They’re partnering with Shadyside jazz bar Con Alma to provide live music and food on the weekends while serving beer from Helltown Brewing, Pennsylvania wine, state-made cider, and cocktails from local distillery Boyd & Blair.

Walter’s Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville
Eat and play in the massive outdoor space at Walter’s Southern Kitchen. The popular barbeque joint carries the classics like smoked meats, sides, and more, along with a full bar. Challenge your friends to a game of cornhole or two while you’re there.

Federal Galley
200 Children’s Way, North Side
Federal Galley’s beer garden is the perfect place to spread out and enjoy some sun. Order from one of the four restaurant concepts on your phone while lounging outside at one of the two patio areas.

