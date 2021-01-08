 Five new breweries to try in and around Pittsburgh | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five new breweries to try in and around Pittsburgh

2020 was a big year for Pittsburgh beer. Existing breweries were forced to close their taprooms and implement, if they hadn’t already, online ordering systems. They mastered the art of online can releases, opened outdoor beer gardens, and collaborated with other breweries, giving support to social justice movements and industry folks in need across the state and globe.

And, even in the middle of a pandemic, the Pittsburgh beer scene continued to grow.

Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of five breweries that opened their doors in 2020. Find yourself a new brew at one of these spots in and around the city, and keep an eye out in 2021 — there’s more openings to come.


Acclamation Brewing Co.

555 Wildwood Ave., Verona. acclamationbrewing.com
 Opened in July, Acclamation Brewing Co. focuses on “sessionable beers and other fermentables.” Breweries in Pennsylvania reports that they brew on a three-barrel system, and, when available, seat about 20 people inside the taproom. Plus, they’re a ten-minute walk away from another Verona staple, Inner Groove Brewing.

Altered Genius Brewing Co.

411 Merchant St., Ambridge. alteredgeniusbrewing.com
 In early May, a former hot dog shop and barber school was transformed into Altered Genius Brewing Co., a 10-barrel brewery featuring a full kitchen and a variety of beer styles. According to Very Local Pittsburgh, the brewery — the first in Ambridge — leaned into four flagship brews: Hoptruvian, a 7% ABV IPA, Peake Saison, a 5.3% traditional farmhouse saison, Lenore, a 6% chocolate fudge coffee stoudt, and Wicked Smaht, a 6.6% New England IPA.

Mastic Trail Brewing

1044 Saxonburg Blvd., Glenshaw. mastictrail.com
 Ditch the grey Pittsburgh winter at Mastic Trail Brewing, a brewpub inspired by the Carribean. The beach-themed spot, which opened in early July, doesn’t skip on the seashore feel, featuring a seashell-studded bar, ocean floor paintings, and sea-life wall art. Beers include Davey Jones Locker, an 8.4% IPA, and Carribean Tiger Amber Ale, a 7% lager.

Mondays Brewing

1055 Waterdam Plaza, Peters Township. mondays.beer
 Mondays Brewing is named for just that: Mondays. The Peters Township brewery is open on Mondays, a typically silent day in the food industry. Mondays brews on a 5-barrel system, according to Breweries in Pennsylvania, and is currently offering crowlers and four-packs to-go.

Truss Brewing Company

42 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills. trussbrewing.com
 In December, nano-brewery (a spot that brews on a three-barrel or smaller system) Truss Brewing Company opened for takeout-only, featuring wood-fired pizza and beer. The one-barrel, small-batch brewery is crafting unique brews, like their Sweet Potato Ale, a 7% ABV beer brewed with tons of sweet potatoes.

