Five Minutes With ... Tiffany Sizemore and Jehosha Wright

For this "Five Minutes With ..." episode, host Natalie Bencivenga interviews Tiffany Sizemore, a candidate for judge in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, and Jehosha Wright, a candidate for magistrate on the North Side.
In the interview, Bencivenga talks to Sizemore on the report on Pittsburgh being named the most unlivable city for Black Women, both candidates on why they were motivated to run, what they'll bring to their position, and why it's important to show up to vote this primary.
