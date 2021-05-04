Five Minutes With ... Jill Beck and Ilan Zur

"These positions, they affect everybody. These decisions are interpreting our laws, they're interpreting our Constitution. They are going to affect you and me, just as individual citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So people need to care, and they need to vote.""Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jill Beck, a Squirrel Hill attorney who's running for judge of the Superior Court, and Ilan Zur, a prosecutor from Squirrel Hill who's one of 39 candidates running for judge in the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas.In the interview, Bencivenga talks to both candidates about what exactly the courts do, why voters should care, and what Beck and Zur pledge to do if elected.