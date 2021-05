"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment."



Learn more about "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga here: Learn more about "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga here: Pittsburgh City Paper announces partnership with journalist Natalie Bencivenga

"Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about his run for re-election, discussing issues surrounding nonprofits like UPMC paying their fair share of taxes, as well as the police budget, fracking, his response to the pandemic, and more.