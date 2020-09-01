Five East End businesses collaborate on CSA-style “survival kits”

Similar to the model of Community Supported Agriculture, the quintet of businesses — East End Brewing Co., Prohibition Pastries, Commonplace Coffee, Kelly’s Bar & Lounge, and Barmy Soda Co. — are offering up a six-week boxed subscription. Each box will be filled with a mix of goods from each participating establishment, a tasty mix of hand pies, ales, coffee beans, soda, and many other neighborhood favorites. Selections will vary based on availability and the season.
“We’re so excited to work with our fellow East End neighbors and colleagues,” says Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing, in a press release. “Without a doubt, this Survival Kit partnership speaks to the ingenuity and supportive spirit of our East End small business community.”
Smith and the other collaborators hope to come out with more subscription boxes in the future, depending on the success of this first run.
A six-week subscription to the East Enders Survival Kit totals to $450, or $75 a week. Subscriptions begin on Wed., Sept. 16, with pickup at East End Brewing Company in Larimer from 3-7 p.m. Kits can be purchased starting today on the brewery’s online store at eastendbrewing.square.site.