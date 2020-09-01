 Five East End businesses collaborate on CSA-style “survival kits” | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five East End businesses collaborate on CSA-style “survival kits”

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF EAST END BREWING COMPANY
Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing Company
Pittsburgh businesses are continuing to respond to the ongoing pandemic in creative, innovative ways. The latest of these is a “Survival Kit” collaboration between five East End businesses.

Similar to the model of Community Supported Agriculture, the quintet of businesses — East End Brewing Co., Prohibition Pastries, Commonplace Coffee, Kelly’s Bar & Lounge, and Barmy Soda Co. — are offering up a six-week boxed subscription. Each box will be filled with a mix of goods from each participating establishment, a tasty mix of hand pies, ales, coffee beans, soda, and many other neighborhood favorites. Selections will vary based on availability and the season.

“We’re so excited to work with our fellow East End neighbors and colleagues,” says Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing, in a press release. “Without a doubt, this Survival Kit partnership speaks to the ingenuity and supportive spirit of our East End small business community.”


Smith and the other collaborators hope to come out with more subscription boxes in the future, depending on the success of this first run.

A six-week subscription to the East Enders Survival Kit totals to $450, or $75 a week. Subscriptions begin on Wed., Sept. 16, with pickup at East End Brewing Company in Larimer from 3-7 p.m. Kits can be purchased starting today on the brewery’s online store at eastendbrewing.square.site.

Tags

Latest in Food

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town, Wiz Khalifa announces a new munchie delivery service, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town, Wiz Khalifa announces a new munchie delivery service, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

“Let’s just start over”: Owners of pop-up series Menuette open Oak Hill Post in Brookline

By Maggie Weaver

“Let’s just start over”: Owners of pop-up series Menuette open Oak Hill Post in Brookline

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival cancels, a new distillery opens in Millvale, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival cancels, a new distillery opens in Millvale, and more Pittsburgh food news

New Friendship bar brings old-school, social house feel to former Sharp Edge space

By Maggie Weaver

New Friendship bar brings old-school, social house feel to former Sharp Edge space (4)
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 26- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town, Wiz Khalifa announces a new munchie delivery service, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town, Wiz Khalifa announces a new munchie delivery service, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

“Let’s just start over”: Owners of pop-up series Menuette open Oak Hill Post in Brookline

“Let’s just start over”: Owners of pop-up series Menuette open Oak Hill Post in Brookline

By Maggie Weaver

Branzino and pasta at DiAnoia’s Eatery

Review: Outdoor dining at DiAnoia’s Eatery

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation