Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

A kitchen at an apartment in Squirrel Hill with an orb on the stove, for some reason

1. Mysterious Orb Kitchen, Squirrel Hill



click to enlarge Photo: courtesy of Facebook A kitchen in a closet of an apartment in Shadyside.

All hail the Orb (see above). Why is it on the stove top? Who knows. This stove, at least, is decently sized, with burners that allow for multiple pots and pans to heat up food at once. In this listing from Berkshire Hathaway, the refrigerator is only partially exiled this time, but when the door opens, it blocks access to the fridge. Hopefully it only opens to a closet because otherwise you’ll have to set up a warning system whenever someone plans on entering the kitchen, lest an unexpecting snacker gets crushed.