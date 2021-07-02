 Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

By

A kitchen at an apartment in Squirrel Hill with an orb on the stove, for some reason
Photo: courtesy of Facebook
A kitchen at an apartment in Squirrel Hill with an orb on the stove, for some reason
Apartment hunting in Pittsburgh can be bleak. Location, square feet, price, and number of bedrooms and bathrooms are just the first set of filters that can significantly reduce options. From there, you have to make decisions about what’s more important — a bedroom without a strange slanting wall across the length of the room, or a bathroom that has all of the fixtures in the same room?

Everyone has their own non-negotiable sticking point during apartment hunts. For those who love to cook, having a decent kitchen is important. But Pittsburgh can be a hard city to live in when you’re in search of a decent kitchen. The housing stock is old, and that can mean some really unconventional — or even cursed — kitchens. Among the many cursed options around town, here are five weird kitchens in apartments that are available for rent right now.

1. Mysterious Orb Kitchen, Squirrel Hill

Click here for full listing.
All hail the Orb (see above). Why is it on the stove top? Who knows. This stove, at least, is decently sized, with burners that allow for multiple pots and pans to heat up food at once. In this listing from Berkshire Hathaway, the refrigerator is only partially exiled this time, but when the door opens, it blocks access to the fridge. Hopefully it only opens to a closet because otherwise you’ll have to set up a warning system whenever someone plans on entering the kitchen, lest an unexpecting snacker gets crushed.


A kitchen in a closet of an apartment in Shadyside.
Photo: courtesy of Facebook
A kitchen in a closet of an apartment in Shadyside.

2. Closet Kitchen, Shadyside

Click here for full listing.
Why use a closet for storage or clothes when you can fit a kitchen in one? There are admittedly some merits to having modular space in a studio apartment. But two wide doors that swing outward are not it in this Coronado Apartments listing. The options seem to be keeping the doors perpetually open and losing some corner space by the windows, or moving any nearby furniture around any time you want to close the doors. With carpet that goes straight up to the sink, it also makes for messier cleanup, especially if you want to use a table or kitchen island to expand the very limited counter space.

A kitchen behind a curtain at an apartment in Squirrel Hill
Photo: courtesy of Facebook
A kitchen behind a curtain at an apartment in Squirrel Hill

3. Curtains Kitchen, Squirrel Hill

Click here for full listing.
 This is a close relative of the closet kitchen, but with a slightly different flavor from this Forward Management listing. While there are similar issues with a lack of counter space and what appears to be carpet flooring running right up to the kitchen appliances, the sliding curtains raise some concerns. Do they obstruct the stove? Is it an either-or situation where they either obstruct the stove or they obstruct the refrigerator? If this kitchen didn’t have the curtains, it would look like many other cramped, half-wall kitchens, which might make some people lower their guards and standards.

A poor little fridge, away from its friends in the kitchen in this apartment in Point Breeze.
Photo: courtesy of Facebook
A poor little fridge, away from its friends in the kitchen in this apartment in Point Breeze.

4. Exiled Refrigerator Kitchen, Point Breeze

Click for full listing.
 Scrolling through photos of this apartment, it may appear that this is a completely normal kitchen from Berkshire Hathaway. With careful framing and lighting, the focus stays on what look like new appliances and a relatively spacious kitchen area. Then it zooms out to a wide shot. It’s unclear what the refrigerator did to deserve exile from the rest of the appliances, or why its penance is being placed so close to the bathroom, but its forced separation earns this kitchen a place on the list.

A kitchen with a washing machine at an apartment in South Side
Photo: courtesy of Facebook
A kitchen with a washing machine at an apartment in South Side

5. Washing Machine Kitchen, South Side

Click here to see full listing.
The washing machine is an interesting addition to an eating and cooking space, but interesting isn't always good. This is a personal listing in search of a roommate, and for the most part, this kitchen offers plenty of floor and counter space. And plenty of kitchens have washers and dryers — it’s just where the pipes are — but the choice to have the washing machine out in the open and so close to the sink and counter seems rife with opportunities to sully recently cleaned clothes.

