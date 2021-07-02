Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

Everyone has their own non-negotiable sticking point during apartment hunts. For those who love to cook, having a decent kitchen is important. But Pittsburgh can be a hard city to live in when you’re in search of a decent kitchen. The housing stock is old, and that can mean some really unconventional — or even cursed — kitchens. Among the many cursed options around town, here are five weird kitchens in apartments that are available for rent right now.
1. Mysterious Orb Kitchen, Squirrel Hill
Click here for full listing.
All hail the Orb (see above). Why is it on the stove top? Who knows. This stove, at least, is decently sized, with burners that allow for multiple pots and pans to heat up food at once. In this listing from Berkshire Hathaway, the refrigerator is only partially exiled this time, but when the door opens, it blocks access to the fridge. Hopefully it only opens to a closet because otherwise you’ll have to set up a warning system whenever someone plans on entering the kitchen, lest an unexpecting snacker gets crushed.
2. Closet Kitchen, Shadyside
Click here for full listing.
3. Curtains Kitchen, Squirrel Hill
Click here for full listing.
This is a close relative of the closet kitchen, but with a slightly different flavor from this Forward Management listing. While there are similar issues with a lack of counter space and what appears to be carpet flooring running right up to the kitchen appliances, the sliding curtains raise some concerns. Do they obstruct the stove? Is it an either-or situation where they either obstruct the stove or they obstruct the refrigerator? If this kitchen didn’t have the curtains, it would look like many other cramped, half-wall kitchens, which might make some people lower their guards and standards.
4. Exiled Refrigerator Kitchen, Point Breeze
Click for full listing.
Scrolling through photos of this apartment, it may appear that this is a completely normal kitchen from Berkshire Hathaway. With careful framing and lighting, the focus stays on what look like new appliances and a relatively spacious kitchen area. Then it zooms out to a wide shot. It’s unclear what the refrigerator did to deserve exile from the rest of the appliances, or why its penance is being placed so close to the bathroom, but its forced separation earns this kitchen a place on the list.
5. Washing Machine Kitchen, South Side
Click here to see full listing.
The washing machine is an interesting addition to an eating and cooking space, but interesting isn't always good. This is a personal listing in search of a roommate, and for the most part, this kitchen offers plenty of floor and counter space. And plenty of kitchens have washers and dryers — it’s just where the pipes are — but the choice to have the washing machine out in the open and so close to the sink and counter seems rife with opportunities to sully recently cleaned clothes.