Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers curbside pickup, if you can get through the jammed phone lines

Ever since Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state a month ago, Pennsylvanians have been scrambling to buy alcohol. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) re-opened online sales and saw a 261% increase, totaling over $2 million since April 1.

But anyone who has tried to buy liquor from PLCB online during quarantine knows that the site is nearly impossible to access. There is a limit on the number of orders that can be placed online, and the PLCB has a lottery system for who can enter the site to order. You can try 10 times a day, every day for a week, and still not gain access.

To increase the availability of liquor and wine, the PLCB is offering limited curbside pickup at 176 locations, with 17 in Allegheny County. Orders must be made over the phone and are limited to six bottles per order.


"Initially, each store will accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-come, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day," states a PLCB press release.

On April 20, the day curbside pickup launched, phone lines across multiple stores were already jammed. If the website's traffic is any indication, it will require perseverance and luck to place an order.

Each store will accept orders from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until they've reached their maximum orders for the day.

The following Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations now have curbside pick-up:


3239 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
412-221-5894

Chartiers Valley Shopping Center
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
412-221-3600

Waterworks Mall
974 Freeport Road, Aspinwall
412-784-5800

132 Ben Avon Heights Road, Ben Avon
412-366-1519

3845 Northern Pike, Monroeville
412-380-1308


Robinson Plaza Town Center
1106 Park Manor Blvd., Robinson Township
412-788-2933

McIntyre Square
3080 McIntyre Square Drive, Ross Township
412-635-2188

339 Fifth Ave., Downtown
412-281-3725

330 E. Waterfront Drive, Homestead
412-464-2574

5956 Centre Ave., East Liberty
412-204-8002

1955 Wharton St., South Side
412-431-0439

521 Beaver St., Sewickley
412-749-4500

Bill Green’s Shopping Center
10 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills
412-650-8263

Pines Plaza
1130 Perry Highway #20, McKnight
412-364-1936

1602 Cochran Road, Scott Township
412-306-3916

125 Towne Centre Drive, Wexford
724-933-1120

Village Square Mall
5000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park
412-851-0403

