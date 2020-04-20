Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers curbside pickup, if you can get through the jammed phone lines

Ever since Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state a month ago, Pennsylvanians have been scrambling to buy alcohol. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) re-opened online sales and saw a 261% increase, totaling over $2 million since April 1.But anyone who has tried to buy liquor from PLCB online during quarantine knows that the site is nearly impossible to access. There is a limit on the number of orders that can be placed online, and the PLCB has a lottery system for who can enter the site to order. You can try 10 times a day, every day for a week, and still not gain access.To increase the availability of liquor and wine, the PLCB is offering limited curbside pickup at 176 locations, with 17 in Allegheny County. Orders must be made over the phone and are limited to six bottles per order."Initially, each store will accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-come, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day," states a PLCB press release.On April 20, the day curbside pickup launched, phone lines across multiple stores were already jammed. If the website's traffic is any indication, it will require perseverance and luck to place an order.Each store will accept orders from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until they've reached their maximum orders for the day.The following Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations now have curbside pick-up:3239 Washington Pike, Bridgeville412-221-5894Chartiers Valley Shopping Center1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville412-221-3600Waterworks Mall974 Freeport Road, Aspinwall412-784-5800132 Ben Avon Heights Road,Ben Avon412-366-15193845 Northern Pike, Monroeville412-380-1308Robinson Plaza Town Center1106 Park Manor Blvd., Robinson Township412-788-2933McIntyre Square3080 McIntyre Square Drive, Ross Township412-635-2188339 Fifth Ave., Downtown412-281-3725330 E. Waterfront Drive, Homestead412-464-25745956 Centre Ave., East Liberty412-204-80021955 Wharton St., South Side412-431-0439521 Beaver St., Sewickley412-749-4500Bill Green’s Shopping Center10 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills412-650-8263Pines Plaza1130 Perry Highway #20, McKnight412-364-19361602 Cochran Road, Scott Township412-306-3916125 Towne Centre Drive, Wexford724-933-1120Village Square Mall5000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park412-851-0403