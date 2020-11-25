Finding Releaf Through Medical Marijuana

Many doctors are now learning about the endocannabinoid system (ECS), but still may not have knowledge on MMJ to give proper advice to patients. The endocannabinoid system is a complex cell-signaling system identified in the early 1990s by researchers exploring THC and CBD, well-known cannabinoids.
Cannabinoids are chemicals or compounds that interact with cells within the ECS. Your body's ECS produces these compounds which regulate your homeostasis and your body's center of balance. Cannabis produces phytocannabinoids such as THC and CBD, which mimics Anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2AG). Anandamide is the endocannabinoid which causes runner's high.
Starting your journey with Medical Marijuana may seem difficult, as many think there is just too much information to learn, however the staff at Releaf Specialists has a dedicated process to make it fast and simple!
Finding the right MMJ doctor that you can trust can feel like a difficult task. Fortunately, locally-owned Releaf Specialists has the expertise to help. Releaf Specialists has assisted thousands of patients obtain their MMJ cards in PA. Their team can answer your most difficult questions, and their medical doctors offer knowledge and compassion making the process of getting your card easy. Releaf Specialists can also help patients with a PTSD or Anxiety diagnosis through their FREE assessment.
Newly certified MMJ patients in PA are often uncertain as to what to expect or what product to select when visiting a dispensary for the first time. In PA, all patients are required to see a pharmacist upon their first visit, but it is up to each patient to make appointments with pharmacists afterwards.
Releaf Specialists has started a YouTube Channel to offer the MMJ Community free educational tools to assist with not only these questions, but questions such as "How do I get my MMJ card?", "What products does PA carry?", "How do I open the child proof packaging?" and more! Here is a video that gives insight into how the PA MMJ Program works:
Releaf Specialists is here to help all patients new to medicinal cannabis with every step in the process. Going to a dispensary and placing your order can be just as overwhelming for new patients as obtaining a medical card. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the dispensaries are open for pick up and require all patients to order online. The online menus can be overwhelming and use unfamiliar terms. Releaf Specialists can walk you through the menu and even help you place your order.
Bob Scherer and his team are experts at navigating the MMJ Certification Process and what will come after you receive your card. Rest assured that their staff and doctors have the experience and resources to solve your issues and answer your questions. In fact, they are happy to talk to everyone. So, if you are cannabis curious or an MMJ patient with a question, please reach out by calling (833) 373-5323.
“Everything was so great. They took the time to walk through the process step by step and made sure I knew what I needed every step of the way. Everyone I dealt with was extremely professional and nice. The process was quick and painless. I highly recommend Releaf to anyone,” said a MMJ Patient, Summer 2020.
Whether you are new to cannabis, or need a recertification by a company that can support you on your journey with your cannabis, Releaf Specialists is a trustworthy company certifying patients in Pennsylvania and now Ohio as well. Learn more by visiting ReleafSpecialists.com.