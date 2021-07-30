 Find vegan beauty products from these four Pittsburgh businesses | Fashion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Find vegan beauty products from these four Pittsburgh businesses

By

Creating a vegan, plant-based beauty routine can be hard — and expensive. Finding deodorants, make-up, and body care in big box stores can prove challenging, but there are smaller boutiques and salons in Pittsburgh that hand-make their own vegan products. It's not always full-proof, but these smaller brands tend to be more friendly to vegans and those who want to live a cruelty-free lifestyle. Here are four local brands that offer vegan beauty and body care products.

Tonic and Sage

tonicandsage.com
Tonic and Sage makes bath products, body butters, sugar scrubs, and more. Their products are vegan and plant-based and come from a knowledge of herbalism. Some of the products that have been popular this summer are the Super Body Oyl, Goodnight & Go Body Scrub, Plain Jane Body Scrub, and Element Body Scrub.

Adorn Lipgloss LLC

adornlipgloss.com
Sometimes the perfect lipstick or lip gloss is the last thing you need to really set off an outfit. You can add a pop of color and support a local business by buying from Adorn Lipgloss LLC. Not only does Adorn do lip gloss, but they also have glittery vegan eyeshadow, and lip scrubs for ultimate lip care. Their lip scrubs come in cinnamon and honey flavors, and the lip colors range from vibrant metallics to a deep blue.

Una Biologicals

unabiologicals.com
While not every product at Una Biologicals is vegan, they do carry quite a selection of plant-based beauty and care items. They have a vegan lip balm made with carnauba wax instead of the traditional beeswax. They also have vegan roll-on deodorant and biodegradable vegan sponges for bathing. The Una retail location in Lawrenceville is temporarily closed, but you can still purchase products on the website.

Mauve Beauty

mauvebeauty.com
Mauve Beauty makes lip glosses, body wash, body butter, glow oil, and vegan hair care products. These items are made from quality plant-based products sourced from Pittsburgh. Their products are described on the website as being free of unnecessary fillers and are touted as being truly good for skin and hair, including the scalp. Try the Georgia lip oil or the Lavender Mint replenish & repair shampoo and conditioner combo.

