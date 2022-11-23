Find exactly what you need in the Pittsburgh City Paper Holiday Gift Guide | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sensational Scents

Holiday Candles from PGH Candle $24-30

Choose from PGH Candle’s festive new products, including Home for the Holidays with vanilla, orchid, and roasted almonds, and Mistletoe at Midnight with saffron, black currant, and amber. You can also find a holiday sampler exclusively sold at PGH Candle’s new North Side store. pghcandle.com

Chalet Collection from Chez Lapin $12-30

See why Chez Lapin was featured in British Vogue by purchasing the Lawrenceville-based company’s seasonal Chalet Collection, which includes 100% soy-based candles infused with white pine, myrrh, peppermint, and other seasonal scents. chezlapingoods.com

North Ave Naughty or Nice Box Sets $20

Let your loved know how nicely or badly they behaved this year with these new holiday box sets. Each comes with a candle tin, tea sample and strainer, a sticker, and a specially-designed bookmark. northavecandles.com

Mix Candle Co. Merry & Bright Trio $34

This local candle lab knows it’s tough to settle on just one scent. Try three at once with the Merry & Bright Mini Discovery Trio featuring 3.5-oz versions of their Sugar and Spice, Naughty and Nice, and Sequins and Stilettos candles. mixcandleco.com

Clothing and Accessories

Social Living $7-50

Artist Darrin Milliner’s street wear brand Social Living combines the aesthetics of skate culture and mid-century advertising, while working in elements of the contemporary protest movement. Printed in Dormont, his T-shirts, joggers, and art prints are made for the stylish person in your life. socialliving.us

Titty Sphinx Pin $4-15

Pay homage to one of the stranger nuggets of Pittsburgh lore with this pin from Squirrel Hill Design and Craft that gives new meaning to the word “bust.” squirrelhilldesignandcraft.com

Pittsburgh Is Stronger Than Cancer T-Shirt $32

Flaunt your Pittsburgh pride and support a good cause with this T-shirt from apparel company Steel City. One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, created in honor of the Pittsburgh Penguins owner and legendary former player. shopsteelcity.com

People I've Loved Pittsburgh Tote $14

This tote bag, created exclusively for Wildcard’s 10-year anniversary, is perfect for your most Pittsburgh-loving friend or family member. The bag maps out classic Pittsburgh attractions, from the Fredosaurus Rex Statue in the South Side to the Saint Anthony Chapel in Troy Hill. wildcardpgh.com

412 x Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Winter Collection $12-100

Show your love for urban green spaces with winter gear celebrating local parks. Find gloves, hoodies, beanies, and more featuring designs by Christian and Aaron Kinkela of 412. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. shopfouronetwo.com

Skin Stuff

Seasonal Soaps from Sleepy Hollow Handmade $3-8

This LGBTQ-owned brand from partners Tim and Joey sells locally made soap that’ll satisfy your high beauty standards and leave you smelling like a sudsy cup of hot cocoa. sleepyhollowhandmade.com

Simple Sugars Stocking Stuffer Set $32

For those with sensitive skin, Simple Sugars specialize in non-irritating products that’ll slim your three-step skincare ritual into one. This set comes with three two-ounce jars of holiday smells such as Peppermint Bark Body and Vanilla Cardamom. simplesugarsskincare.com/collections/holiday

Food/Drink

Cinderlands Holiday Beer Pack $89

Make the craft beer lover in your life jolly with this pack that includes Cinderlands’ She’s A Beaut Holiday IPA, One More Sleep Gingerbread Stout, Bells in Jingle Space Tartshake IPA, and Lotta Sap West Coast Double IPA. shop.cinderlands.com

PA Market Holiday Table Totes and Holiday Premium Totes $80

Never go to a holiday party empty-handed with these PA Market totes filled with expertly hand-picked white or red wines from PA Market’s vast selection. thepamarket.com/holidaygiftguide

The Full Goat Rodeo Cheese Assortment $75

Nothing says “I love you” like cheese. Goat Rodeo, a farm and dairy based in Allison Park, has a set brimming with its finest, award-winning cheeses, along with some goat's milk caramels, and a campfire mug and bandana. goatrodeocheese.com

For The Home

Mugs by Milo Berezin $75-85

Berezin produces hand-made ceramics that often depict the whimsical woodsy animals he grew up around in his home state of Alaska. His mugs will fit right in as a mantle decoration or in the hands of the coffee-obsessed person in your life. miloberezin.com

YaJagoff Parking Chair Ornament $31

Christmas tree getting a little crowded? Reserve your rightful spot with this ornament from YaJagoff, a Pittsburgh-centric media company that specializes in “eating, drinking, shopping, living and being among yinzers.” yajagoff.com/shop

Yinzer Holiday Box $55

Can’t decide on one gift? Give ‘em some options with this holiday box from love, Pittsburgh. Each box includes a Pittsburghese tea towel, pickle ornament, Cheers Yinz koozi, Nebby mug, and chocolate bar, all conveniently packaged in a gift box. lovepittsburghshop.com

Alternate Histories 2023 Calendars $24.99

Pittsburgh pop artist Matthew Buchholz of Alternate Histories will reprint for 2023 his National Park Monsters calendar featuring giant kaiju, aliens, and other creatures on public lands. He also released a new Wish You Were Here calendar that “takes you on a monstrous tour of America, from the Sasquatches of the Pacific Northwest to the aquatic creatures of Maine, and everything in between.” alternatehistories.com

Books, Games, and More

Pittsburgh Monopoly $39.99-$44.99

Instead of Reading Railroad and Marvin Gardens, move your piece along a number of local landmarks, cultural sites, and businesses in Pittsburgh’s own Community Edition of Monopoly. Find it at smileycookie.com or toptrumps.us.

National Aviary: Celebrating 70 Years of Excellence $39.95

Need something for the bird-lover in your life? The National Aviary commemorated a milestone year with a new book featuring full-page, full-color photographs of its most iconic species, including a cover featuring the Victoria Crowned Pigeon. aviary.org

Pittsburgh’s 90 Neighborhoods Puzzle Map $50

With so many neighborhoods, who can blame you for getting lost? This wooden puzzle from Squirrel Hill Design and Craft doubles as A-plus wall décor and helpful geography lesson. squirrelhilldesignandcraft.com

Local Authors at Copacetic Comics $12.75-30

Copacetic Comics Company sells an array of comics, books, and more, including items by Pittsburgh authors and artists. Check out Cloud Town, a new graphic novel by Daniel McCloskey, or Pittsburgh by Frank Santoro. Treat your beloved poetry fan to You Don’t Have to Go to Mars for Love, a new collection by local writer and University of Pittsburgh professor Yona Harvey. copaceticcomics.com