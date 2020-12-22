 Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF YAJAGOFF MEDIA LLC
Photo: Courtesy of YaJagoff Media LLC

Openings

Steve and Benny’s Chicken Shack

1032 Pennsylvania Ave., Monaca. facebook.com/steveandbennyschickenshack
 Popular food truck Steve and Benny’s is now open in Beaver County, according to Good Food Pittsburgh. The menu includes its well-known fried chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets, sides, and a rotating menu of Creole and Southern-inspired dishes.

Announcements

Fig & Ash

514 E. Ohio St., North Side. figandashpgh.com
 Recently-opened Fig & Ash on the North Side has launched a pay-it-forward catering program to thank frontline workers. Pittsburghers can now purchase a complete, catered dinner — a mix of soups, salads, and wraps — that feeds 30 frontline workers (a $500 suggested donation) in the neighborhood.

Those interested can order a pay-it-forward meal online or via phone at 412-321-2222.


Mancini’s Bakery

601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks. mancinisbakery.com
 Get into the holiday spirit with Mancini’s eight-foot-tall Christmas tree made entirely of bread. YaJagoff! hosts John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck grabbed behind-the-scenes views of the bakery making the tree here: Jaggin' Around with Mancini's Bakery 8-foot Bread Tree. Visitors can catch the tree displayed outside of Mancini's McKees Rocks location.

Closings

Frick Park Tavern

1100 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. frickparktavern.com
 Due to COVID-19, Frick Park Tavern has announced a temporary pause on service until the spring of 2021.

