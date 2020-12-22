Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Steve and Benny’s Chicken Shack
1032 Pennsylvania Ave., Monaca. facebook.com/steveandbennyschickenshack
Popular food truck Steve and Benny’s is now open in Beaver County, according to Good Food Pittsburgh. The menu includes its well-known fried chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets, sides, and a rotating menu of Creole and Southern-inspired dishes.
Announcements
Fig & Ash
514 E. Ohio St., North Side. figandashpgh.com
Recently-opened Fig & Ash on the North Side has launched a pay-it-forward catering program to thank frontline workers. Pittsburghers can now purchase a complete, catered dinner — a mix of soups, salads, and wraps — that feeds 30 frontline workers (a $500 suggested donation) in the neighborhood.
Those interested can order a pay-it-forward meal online or via phone at 412-321-2222.
Mancini’s Bakery
601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks. mancinisbakery.com
Get into the holiday spirit with Mancini’s eight-foot-tall Christmas tree made entirely of bread. YaJagoff! hosts John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck grabbed behind-the-scenes views of the bakery making the tree here: Jaggin' Around with Mancini's Bakery 8-foot Bread Tree. Visitors can catch the tree displayed outside of Mancini's McKees Rocks location.
Closings
Frick Park Tavern
1100 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. frickparktavern.com
Due to COVID-19, Frick Park Tavern has announced a temporary pause on service until the spring of 2021.