 Feralcat, Chalk Dinosaur, Buscrates: Here are the new releases we're currently loving | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Feralcat, Chalk Dinosaur, Buscrates: Here are the new releases we're currently loving

By

click to enlarge Feralcat - PHOTO: NICOLETTE KALAFATIS
Photo: Nicolette Kalafatis
Feralcat
From new albums to one-off covers, here are a few releases from Pittsburgh musicians and bands that City Paper is totally digging.

Feralcat - "Ain't it Fun" (Paramore cover)
Roger Rafael Romero, or Feralcat, jazzed up "Ain't it Fun" at Soundcastle Studios for a swinging instrumental take on Paramore's 2013 radio hit.

Romero also just announced that he and his band, Wild, will perform at this year's SXSW showcase. Congrats!


Chalk Dinosaur - Song of an Eastern Wind
Spanning from 2012 ("Rockland Station") until now ("Brick by Brick"), Chalk Dinosaur's latest album Song of an Eastern Wind is a collection of eight vocally focused tracks saved by frontman John O'Hallaron over the years. The title track features sampled cassette recordings from his mother and father dating back to 1974.

Hallaron explained how "Song of an Eastern Wind" came to be in a Facebook post.




Buscrates - "Lost & Found"
Buscrates first release since signing to Bastard Jazz last year, "Lost & Found" / "Cruise Control," is set to drop Feb. 7, but "Lost & Found," an electronic funk-driven track, featuring the vocals of Sally Green, is available to stream now on Bandcamp. Lose and then find yourself in the soothing synths and bumping bassline.


More, more, more...
Water Trash - "Jack Fix the Washer"

Show Pony - Pony Up

Gator Troubadour - Part Time Friend EP

Speaking of...

#MusicMonday Wrap-up: Sept. 10

By Jordan Snowden

#MusicMonday Wrap-up: Sept. 10

Critics' Picks, May 17-24

By Alex Gordon, Meg Fair and Hannah Lynn

Good Dude Lojack

Critics’ Picks, Nov. 24-30

By Margaret Welsh and Meg Fair

Cris Jacobs
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Code Orange announces record release show in Pittsburgh to kick off their tour

By Jordan Snowden

Code Orange announces record release show in Pittsburgh to kick off their tour

Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

By Josh Oswald

Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

Three questions about Bindley Hardware Co.'s three new songs

By Jordan Snowden

Solitaire EP cover art

Music writer Jordan Snowden's earworms of the week

By Jordan Snowden

Rainbow Kitten Surprise
More »

Readers also liked…

Zaydamane and Choo Jackson release collaborative EP, Rebels Don’t Die

By Meg Fair

Choo Jackson, Zaydamane and Larry Herb

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

By Meg Fair

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko

Folk musician Dom Flemons tackles the legacy of the black cowboy

By Hannah Lynn

Dom Flemons
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Code Orange announces record release show in Pittsburgh to kick off their tour

Code Orange announces record release show in Pittsburgh to kick off their tour

By Jordan Snowden

Solitaire EP cover art

Three questions about Bindley Hardware Co.'s three new songs

By Jordan Snowden

Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

By Josh Oswald

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Music writer Jordan Snowden's earworms of the week

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation