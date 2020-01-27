Feralcat, Chalk Dinosaur, Buscrates: Here are the new releases we're currently loving

Feralcat - "Ain't it Fun" (Paramore cover)
Romero also just announced that he and his band, Wild, will perform at this year's SXSW showcase. Congrats!
Chalk Dinosaur - Song of an Eastern Wind
Spanning from 2012 ("Rockland Station") until now ("Brick by Brick"), Chalk Dinosaur's latest album Song of an Eastern Wind is a collection of eight vocally focused tracks saved by frontman John O'Hallaron over the years. The title track features sampled cassette recordings from his mother and father dating back to 1974.
Hallaron explained how "Song of an Eastern Wind" came to be in a Facebook post.
Buscrates - "Lost & Found"
Buscrates first release since signing to Bastard Jazz last year, "Lost & Found" / "Cruise Control," is set to drop Feb. 7, but "Lost & Found," an electronic funk-driven track, featuring the vocals of Sally Green, is available to stream now on Bandcamp. Lose and then find yourself in the soothing synths and bumping bassline.
More, more, more...
Water Trash - "Jack Fix the Washer"
Show Pony - Pony Up