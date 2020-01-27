Feralcat, Chalk Dinosaur, Buscrates: Here are the new releases we're currently loving

click to enlarge Photo: Nicolette Kalafatis Feralcat

From new albums to one-off covers, here are a few releases from Pittsburgh musicians and bands that City Paper is totally digging.

Ain't it Fun" (Paramore cover)



Soundcastle Studios for a swinging instrumental take on Paramore's 2013 radio hit.



Romero also just announced that he and his band, Wild, will perform at this year's Romero also just announced that he and his band, Wild, will perform at this year's SXSW showcase . Congrats! Roger Rafael Romero, or Feralcat , jazzed up "Ain't it Fun" at

Chalk Dinosaur's latest album Song of an Eastern Wind is a collection of eight vocally focused tracks saved by

frontman John O'Hallaron over the years. The title track

features sampled cassette recordings from his mother and father dating back to 1974.









Song of an Eastern Wind" came to be in a Facebook post







Bastard Jazz last year, "Lost & Found" / "Cruise Control," is set to drop Feb. 7, but

"Lost & Found," an electronic funk-driven track, featuring the vocals of Sally Green, is available to stream now on Bandcamp. Lose and then find yourself in the soothing synths and bumping bassline.





Jack Fix the Washer"

Gator Troubadour - Part Time Friend EP



Spanning from 2012 ("Rockland Station") until now ("Brick by Brick"),Hallaron explained how "Buscrates first release since signing to