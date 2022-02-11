 Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos

By

click to enlarge valentines-tattoo.jpg
The flash tattoo craze thrives nearly every year on Halloween, Friday the 13th, and even Christmas. This year, Pittsburgh tattoo shops will celebrate the holiday of love, Valentine’s Day, with sheets upon sheets of everything from candy hearts and butterflies, to sex toys and bondage. Pittsburgh City Paper rounded up a bunch of local tattoo shops where you can get a permanent Valentine on Mon., Feb. 14 for yourself or a sweetheart.

Inspire Body Art

1700 E. Carson St., South Side. inspirebody.art/home
Inspire Body Art will host their second annual Valentine’s Day Tattoo Flash Bash with over 20 sheets of Valentine’s flash designs that guests can choose from, all ranging from $40-80. Designs include cartoon characters, heart-shaped foods, ghosts, animals, skulls, and many more. The event will begin at 11 a.m. on a walk-in basis, and the payments are cash only. There is an ATM in the shop.

Sanctuary Pittsburgh

3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
If you always wanted a tattoo of a slice of pizza with heart-shaped pepperoni, Sanctuary Pittsburgh is the place to go this weekend. The tattoo parlor, gallery, and vintage shop will feature a variety of Valentine’s flash designs by artist Ashley Karpa-Strang, including a cactus and rabbit-ear dido, as well as some cute hearts. Each design costs $70, and the shop accepts cash or Venmo as payment. The flash event will include arms and legs only and will operate on a walk-in-only basis.

Serpent Moon Tattoo Co.

4516 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. serpentmoonpgh.com
Serpent Moon Tattoo Co. artist Mike Szymarek has a sheet of $10 Valentine’s flash designs. Designs include handcuffs, monsters, toys, and more. To book, direct message Szymarek on his Instagram mike_szymarek.art.

