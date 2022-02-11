Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos

Inspire Body Art
1700 E. Carson St., South Side. inspirebody.art/home
Inspire Body Art will host their second annual Valentine’s Day Tattoo Flash Bash with over 20 sheets of Valentine’s flash designs that guests can choose from, all ranging from $40-80. Designs include cartoon characters, heart-shaped foods, ghosts, animals, skulls, and many more. The event will begin at 11 a.m. on a walk-in basis, and the payments are cash only. There is an ATM in the shop.
Sanctuary Pittsburgh
3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
If you always wanted a tattoo of a slice of pizza with heart-shaped pepperoni, Sanctuary Pittsburgh is the place to go this weekend. The tattoo parlor, gallery, and vintage shop will feature a variety of Valentine’s flash designs by artist Ashley Karpa-Strang, including a cactus and rabbit-ear dido, as well as some cute hearts. Each design costs $70, and the shop accepts cash or Venmo as payment. The flash event will include arms and legs only and will operate on a walk-in-only basis.
Serpent Moon Tattoo Co.
4516 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. serpentmoonpgh.com
Serpent Moon Tattoo Co. artist Mike Szymarek has a sheet of $10 Valentine’s flash designs. Designs include handcuffs, monsters, toys, and more. To book, direct message Szymarek on his Instagram mike_szymarek.art.